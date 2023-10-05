Thermal tests show how iOS 17.0.3 fixes iPhone 15 overheating issues

Apple released the iOS 17.0.3 update on Wednesday, and the release notes stated that the update fixes “an issue that may cause iPhone to run warmer than expected.” According to testing done by ZDNet, the update does indeed solve the problem.

ZDNet’s Jason Hiner experienced overheating with the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max and used a thermal camera to measure the temperature and found that the Pro Max got up to 107.1 degrees Fahrenheit (41.2 degrees Celsius) while fast charging. He also experienced heating issues when using the Halide camera app.

After Apple released the 17.0.3 update, Hiner installed it and charged the phones. The temperature peaked at 93.8 degrees Fahrenheit (34.3 degrees Celsius), and fluctuated between 80 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit (26.7 and 32.2 degrees Celsius). Hiner also noted that the update did not affect performance on the phones.

Apple responded to widespread reports of the iPhone 15 overheating this week with three possible causes: excessive activity when setting up a new iPhone, issues with apps that had recently been updated, and a big within iOS 17. Along with the iOS 17.0.3 update, Apple is working with app developers to diagnose any potential performance issues with the A17 Pro chip in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

So if you have a new iPhone 15, install the iOS 17.0.3 update (it also has important security updates). If you haven’t bought one yet and plan to do so soon, the update should appear for installation as you set up the phone.