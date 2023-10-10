How to dump Google as your default Safari search engine on iPhone and Mac

There has been a lot of talk of late about Apple’s default search engine, which is Google (and for a time, Bing would power Siri/Spotlight search requests). Recent court documents have shown just how much Google pays Apple to be the default search engine across iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Microsoft reportedly pitched selling Bing to Apple back in 2020, but with Google paying Apple billions of dollars a year to remain the default, Apple decided against it.

There have also been reports of Apple building its own search technology, with crawlers indexing the web to provide answers to common Siri questions and such. It fueled further speculation (yet again) that Apple would launch its own search engine, though that doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon. Apple’s new next-generation search technology is allegedly code-named “Pegasus” and it is already in use to index and find content within some Apple apps (like TV or Maps), and may soon extend to other apps or services, like the App Store.

It looks like, for searching the web, Apple users that use Safari (which is most of them) are going to be stuck with Google as the default search for quite some time.

But you don’t have to use Google if you don’t want to! Buried within settings, where 99.9 percent of the users will never look, is the option to change search engines. Here’s how you can change your Safari search default on iPhone/iPad and Mac.