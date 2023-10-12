Macworld Podcast: Your hot takes on the iPhone SE, obsolete Apple Watches, and more

On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, it’s all about your hot takes! You have thoughts on the latest happenings in the world of Apple! Let’s hear what you have to say! It’s all on this show! Stick around!

This is episode 859 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

This episode is all about Macworld reader and listener hot takes. You have thoughts and we’re going to share and respond to what you wrote. All of the comments mentioned in the show can be seen below.

The iPhone SE isn’t needed anymore

Our own David Price wrote an opinion piece saying that Apple no longer needs to make the iPhone SE. That idea didn’t sit too well with a number of readers.

I bought the SE for the pocketable SIZE. Could care less about the latest tech. Apple needs a Mini or an SE — JT Long ن (@johnnylongTN) October 2, 2023

Original Apple Watch now obsolete

It’s been eight years since the original Apple Watch hit the market, and to celebrate, Apple declared it an obsolete product. That means that the company will no longer support it if it needs service, either hardware or software-wise.

That also means that the solid-gold model of the watch that sold for 17 grand will no longer be serviced by Apple. While it still may be working now, sooner or later it will need to be fixed, and you can’t go to the Apple Store with it.

So now it’ll be worth 3 times as much 💰💰💰💰 !!! — Harvey Fenster (@Pops60) October 3, 2023

Apple making a Chromebook competitor

About a month ago, DigiTimes reported that Apple is working on what would essentially be a Chromebook competitor. After all of us here at Macworld stopped laughing due to the improbability of the idea, we looked to see if you had any thoughts.

Apple wont make Macbook as cheap as Chromebook just to compete with it. This will degrade Macbook. Even the cheapest Macbook still near a grand. — KL Nguyen (@linzatic) September 6, 2023

