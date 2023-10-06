Apple has ‘multiple new iPads’ in the works, including two new Airs

With the year’s end rapidly approaching and no Apple event expected, we were starting to think 2023 would come to a close without any more new Apple products. But according to a new report, that might not be the case.

9to5Mac claims that “there are multiple new iPads on track for the coming months,” including an iPad mini 7 refresh and two new iPad Air models. The site reports that Apple “may be considering introducing a larger version of the iPad Air, or a more expensive model with better specs.”

The current iPad Air has a 10.9-inch display and an M1 processor, while the smaller iPad Pro has an 11-inch display and an M2 processor. A larger screen would surpass the 11-inch iPad Pro, so it’s possible Apple eventually plans to ditch that model in favor of a larger 14-inch model. The iPad mini isn’t expected to get anything other than a new chip and color options.

Furthermore, 9to5Mac reports Apple is also testing an updated version of the 10th-gen iPad, which launched last October. As expected, that update would merely be a new processor and some other smaller spec upgrades.

There’s also a new iPad Pro on the way with an M3 chip that will reportedly launch alongside a redesigned Magic Keyboard with an aluminum body and a larger trackpad. 9to5Mac also reports that it will have a new accelerometer on board, though it’s not clear what its purpose will be.

For those keeping score, that’s Apple’s entire iPad line due for a refresh over the next several months. The timing isn’t entirely clear, however, as some models may arrive this month or get pushed back to 2024. Apple has never updated its entire iPad line at the same time or gone a full year without an update, so it’s likely that something will arrive before the end of October.