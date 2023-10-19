How to reboot a misfiring Siri Remote

The Siri Remote for the Apple TV has a tiny operating system like so many small devices. In some cases, you might need to reboot the remote control, something I had never considered before. This can happen particularly when using a Siri Remote (any generation) as an infrared transmitter after training it to mimic remote control features, such as power on/off and volume up/down.

I found in setting up a new Apple TV that the remote crashed a couple of times as I wrestled with IR programming. Every function worked except those related to infrared. A forced reboot solved this.

Here’s how to reset a Siri Remote when that happens:

Hold down the TV/Control Center button and the volume down (-) button at the same time. Count to five and wait for the light on the front of your Apple TV to turn off and back on. (There’s no visual indicator on a Siri Remote.) Let go of the buttons. After about 5 to 10 seconds, you’ll see a Connection Lost message appear, showing that that Apple TV can’t communicate with the Siri Remote. After a few moments, the Siri Remote completes its restart, and a Connected message appears.

Your Siri Remote should now be able to function as expected.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we get asked most frequently, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Email yours to mac911@macworld.com, including screen captures as appropriate and whether you want your full name used. Not every question will be answered, we don’t reply to email, and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.