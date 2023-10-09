All of our favorite MacBooks are $250 off for Amazon’s October Prime Day sale

Amazon’s big October blowout sale begins Tuesday and if you’re looking for a new MacBook, now’s the time to buy. Amazon has slashed priced on most models in stock by $250 for its Prime Big Deal Days sale, bringing them down to some of the lowest price we’ve ever seen:

13-inch MacBook Air (M1, 256GB)

This MacBook may be from 2020, but it’s still a fantastic machine. It has a M1 processor, a 13-inch retina display, and the classic MacBook Air wedge design in gold, silver, and space gray. We hesitate to recommend it at its $999 MSRP, but for $750 it’s a steal.

15-inch MacBook Air (M2, 256GB/512GB)

Apple’s newest MacBook is perfect in nearly every way: It’s got an incredible 15.3-inch display, a speedy M2 processor, and fantastic battery life, all built around a thin and light whisper-quiet design. All configurations are $250 off, so we recommend getting as much RAM and storage as you can afford.

13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 256GB/512GB)

The 13-inch MacBook Pro has one thing going for it: the Touch Bar. Other than that, it has an older design and a smaller screen than the 15-inch Air at the same price. But if you really want the Touch Bar, you might as well grab one when it’s on sale.

16-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 1TB)

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is the cream of the MacBook crop, with an amazing 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that has ProMotion and 1,000 nits of brightness, tons of expansion, including four Thunderbolt ports and HDMI, and insane speed and battery life. If you want the very best without spending the very most, go grab this deal right now.

