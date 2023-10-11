10 ChatGPT Chrome Extensions You Should Try

ChatGPT gained massive popularity mere weeks after its launch in 2022. As millions of users flocked to explore the chatbot’s abilities, it was clear that this AI service was here to stay. On the other hand, Google and its browser, Chrome, have been around for quite a while and have become household names around the globe.
It didn’t take long for the two brands to meet and for the Google ChatGPT connection to start, specifically through Chrome extensions for the AI service. Today, ChatGPT Chrome extensions are so numerous that users need help finding the best ones. This article will suggest some worthwhile options.
Here are 10 ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome that are worth trying out.
ChatGPT for Google
ChatGPT for Google
While ChatGPT is very powerful, the chatbot suffers from a simple limitation: it can only operate in a single tab. At least that was the case before it came out. This ChatGPT Google Chrome extension unshackles the chatbot from being confined to one tab. Instead, it enables ChatGPT on any search engine results page.
ChatGPT for Google activates ChatGPT whenever you enter a search query. If the extension is active, it will produce parallel results to those from your search engine of choice. Best of all, you won’t need to use specialized, tailored prompts. The chatbot will treat your Google search as a query, making this ChatGPT Google Chrome extension quite helpful in day-to-day browsing.
Pros
- Enables ChatGPT in all search results pages
- Provides parallel search results
Cons
- Requires an OpenAI account
ChatGPT Writer
ChatGPT Writer
Few extensions provide as many functions for ChatGPT on Google’s services as ChatGPT Writer. The reason isn’t that the extension offers something extensive or groundbreaking. Instead, it connects to messaging services, particularly Gmail.
With ChatGPT Writer, users can automate email writing and replies, leaving the AI to take care of everyday communication. The extension is completely Chromium-enabled, meaning it will work seamlessly on Google Chrome and any other browser based on the Chromium framework. Another benefit is that ChatGPT Writer has universal language support, making it suitable for users worldwide. On the other side, its singular purpose prevents it from qualifying as a top-tier ChatGPT extension.
Pros
- Gmail connectivity
- Automated email replies
- Multi-language support
Cons
- Specialized for email – no additional functions
Compose AI
Compose AI
In terms of any particular ChatGPT extension, Chrome provides plenty of freedom to third-party apps. Such is the case with Compose AI, which can completely take over the task of writing emails for the user. Naturally, this will require your input in the form of issuing a specific command, but the extension will do everything else from that point on.
Compose AI can write emails, headlines, sentence ideas, outlines, etc. It produces a relatively polished output that can be perfectly usable after a short review by the user. However, Compose AI places a 1,000-word limit for free users. If you want to use ChatGPT for Chrome through this extension with a larger word limit, a paid subscription will be the only option.
Pros
- Able to write complete emails
- Output is usable out-of-the-box
Cons
- Severely limited free plan
HIX.AI
HIX.AI
As a ChatGPT Chrome extension, HIX.AI represents a versatile solution with much to offer, especially in terms of automated AI writing. For that purpose, the extension can create content in Google Docs, just like Notion AI. It can also reply to Facebook, Twitter, and other social media posts with a simple query and even reply to emails or write new ones from scratch.
Additionally, HIX.AI can scan Google’s search result pages and find the most relevant answers to practically any question. The extension can also serve as an alternative to Bing’s AI-powered sidebar and is capable of using numerous other services by HIX.AI.
On that note, HIX.AI is more than a ChatGPT extension – it’s an entire suite of AI-based solutions. HIX ArticleGPT is a prime example of the advanced functionality that the platform can offer. This tool has expanded features compared to the Chrome extension, as it can create practically every article type, from product reviews to long-form news articles. The content it outputs is SEO-friendly, up-to-date and free of plagiarism.
Most importantly, it also ensures factual accuracy by extracting information and citations from trusted and credible sources and incorporating them (or materials provided by the user) into the piece, as opposed to churning out generic content, which most content generation tools do.
Pros
- Compose, edit, translate, etc. in Google Docs, emails, and social media
- Web access
- Easy activation by typing //
- Also compatible with Edge
- The long article writer can extract facts from reliable sources
Cons
- No offline mode
Merlin
Merlin
If you want a GPT Chrome extension that will unleash the power of ChatGPT across the entire browser, Merlin will make the magic happen. This extension enables the AI tech to function on whichever tab and page you want it to. It will provide a ChatGPT response for any query you enter.
Better yet, Merlin won’t intrude on your online activities if you don’t activate it. The extension will become active only after you press a specific keyboard shortcut. Upon that action, the entire range of ChatGPT functions will become available, whether you want a more in-depth online search or an automated response to an email. The Chrome ChatGPT extension will turn your entire browser into a universal tool.
Pros
- Full browser support
- Only activated by the user
- Extensive ChatGPT functions
Cons
- May cause browsers to slow down
Promptheus
Promptheus
Whereas the basic version of ChatGPT is entirely text-based, Promptheus enables voice input for the chatbot. This simple functionality instantly places Promptheus as one of the most handy and accessibility-friendly ChatGPT Chrome extensions.
All the user has to do is install and enable the extension, then hold the spacebar to activate voice commands. Promptheus also supports multiple languages, which makes using the extension even easier. The result is a more enjoyable and productive experience that not many ChatGPT extensions can offer.
Pros
- Enables voice commands
- Multilanguage support
Cons
- Voice input comprehension can be improved
TeamSmart AI
TeamSmart AI
Aiming to be more than a simple Chrome ChatGPT extension, TeamSmart AI is obviously made with plenty of ambition. This app introduces an entire AI army to your browser, with different digital agents taking up particular roles and specialties.
This extension manages to harness the power of ChatGPT and other language models and use them to coordinate multiple AI agents for the best possible service. For a ChatGPT Google extension (rather than a standalone app), TeamSmart AI does a surprisingly good job at pulling together an actual team of smaller AI agents and making them truly work together as a team. Each agent has a particular specialization, like content generation, marketing, or social media management.
Pros
- Works as a suite of AI assistants
- Great for productivity boosts
Cons
- Doesn’t contain all functions that ChatGPT has
TweetGPT
TweetGPT
TweetGPT (interestingly, not yet renamed to XGPT) is precisely what it sounds like – a ChatGPT Chrome extension that integrates the chatbot with the X social media platform (previously Twitter). With TweetGPT, users can generate unique tweets in mere seconds.
The extension allows for plenty of customization in terms of tone, language, and topics. The downside of TweetGPT has more to do with Twitter than the extension itself: Since Twitter can be a constant battleground of opinions, it’s best not to leave the resulting tweets to the AI completely. A casual review of the results will help you make the most out of this ChatGPT extension. Chrome will become a bona fide tweeting machine if the extension is integrated well.
Pros
- Creates seamless tweets
- Adjustable tone
- Supports different languages
Cons
- Requires output reviews
WebChatGPT
WebChatGPT
As powerful as ChatGPT is, it can’t always produce relevant answers to every query. This is where the WebChatGPT extension comes in to bring the chatbot results up to date. This handy Chrome extension pulls data from the most relevant online sources and feeds it into ChatGPT’s engine.
And that’s not all. WebChatGPT allows users to tailor the search by region, time, and date. As a result, the extension can help you get the most precise answers in an instant. But that doesn’t mean the tool is a completely perfect ChatGPT Chrome extension – since it adds more content, it increases the chances of running into plagiarism issues.
Pros
- Supplies data from additional resources
- Enables tailored online searches
Cons
- Extra content may cause plagiarism problems
Wiseone
Wiseone
Where most ChatGPT extensions focus on search results and writing, Wiseone makes reading online sources easier. Yet, the extension is more than a text-to-speech engine – it’s a particularly smart TTS. The app uses its AI-powered abilities to determine complex sections of a text and read them to you. Additionally, Wiseone will break down harder concepts to make them more digestible.
This extension has several features that further expand its functionality. For instance, it can summarize particular text portions and cross-check several different resources for maximal accuracy. Even the basic service makes Wiseone one of the most useful ChatGPT Chrome extensions – the additions are just extra benefits.
Pros
- Advanced TTS
- Text summation
- Cross-checking function
Cons
- Limited to TTS functionality
Transform Your Chrome Browser With ChatGPT Extensions
A quality Google Chrome ChatGPT extension can make your browser a powerful ally for whatever you’re doing online. Google’s browser is already extremely useful on its own, but its functionality truly shines when the right extensions are utilized.
Our selection of ChatGPT extensions for Google Chrome will allow you to harness the full power of the most advanced AI tool around within any particular tab. In other words, whichever page you visit, ChatGPT can be there to enhance your experience and provide a massive boost to accessibility, functionality, and ultimately your productivity as a whole.
If only one entry from our list will make a difference in your daily browsing, combining several extensions will completely transform the way you use Google Chrome. Pick your favorites, enable them in Chrome, and start getting the most out of modern AI tech.