The best Prime Day Apple Watch deal will cost you less than $200

If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch, you might be tempted by the sensors and features in the Series 9 or Ultra 2. But for most people, the Apple Watch SE is all they need and today it’s cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling all Apple Watch SE models for $50 off as part of its October Prime Day sale, bringing the 41mm model to $199, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

The Apple Watch SE has the same design and display as the Series 6 from 2020 but without a few key features, including an always-on display, blood-oxygen sensor, and ECG sensor. It also has an older chip but everything else is there: Heart rate sensor, irregular heart rhythm notifications, fall detection, noise monitoring, always-on altimeter, sleep monitoring, 18-hour battery life, and 50M water resistance. And with the latest update, it now has Crash Detection as well and is ready for watchOS 10.

Apple won’t be updating the SE until at least next year, so go grab it at its best price ever.