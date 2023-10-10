AirPods Pro have never been as cheap as they are for Prime Day

Apple’s AirPods Pro were only just updated at the iPhone 15 event to bring USB-C and they’re already on sale for the lowest price ever: Amazon is selling the new AirPods Pro with a USB-C case for $189, a savings of $60, and the best price we’ve ever seen on the 2 nd-gen model.

The latest update brings a USB-C port to the charging case for compatibility with the iPhone 15’s reverse wired charging feature as well as slightly improved IP54 water and dust resistance. Otherwise, the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro have the same upgrades as the Lightning model: longer battery life (6 hours vs 4.5 hours), improved audio quality, Adaptive Transparency mode, and improved 2X noise cancellation.

With iOS 17, you’ll also get Adaptive Audio that blends Transparency and Active Noise Cancellation that blends the music you’re listening to with your changing environments to create a more natural experience. Plus you’ll get faster automatic switching and new mute controls.

In our 4.5-star review, we praised the AirPods Pro as “the best choice for those who use Apple products.” And with a $60 discount and a new USB-C case, they’re even better.