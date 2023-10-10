Take 20% off Macworld’s favorite powerful Thunderbolt 4 dock for Prime Day

Amazon’s October Prime Day sale, being held October 10 and 11, is full of great deals on Apple devices, but even if you don’t need an Apple Watch or AirPods, you can still get a great price on great gear: Amazon is selling the Caldigit Thunderbolt Station 4 for just $320, a savings of $80 and one of the best price we’ve ever seen.

When we reviewed the TS4 we wrote “The TS4 has an almost absurd profusion of ports splayed across its front and back sides. With a profusion of useful ports and high-wattage charging, the CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4 turns a laptop into a desktop powerhouse” and awarded it a rare 4.5 stars in our roundup of the very best Thunderbolt 4 docks for Mac.

All the USB (5x USB-A, 3x USB-C) and Thunderbolt ports (3x TB4) are super fast and offer impressive device charging—at the front, there’s a USB-C port with 20W power. Wired Internet is 2.5 times faster than you’ll find on any other dock or hub tested here if you have 2.5GbE (or above) compatible devices.

The 230W power supply is the most powerful of any dock we’ve tested, and the dock can charge a laptop at 98W. In all, it has 18 ports:

Six USB-C jacks (three Thunderbolt 4/USB4 and three USB 3.2 Gen 2)

Five USB Type-A jacks (also 3.2 Gen 2)

One 2.5Gbps ethernet port

Two memory card slots: SD UHS-II and microSD UHS-II

Three audio jacks for input, output, and the in/out combo

One DisplayPort 1.4 port

So if you need a bunch more ports for your Mac and want to save a bundle, check out this deal before it’s gone forever.

View Prime Day Deal on Caldigit TS4 docking station