Surprise AirPods Pro update targets both Lightning and USB-C models

Apple has updated the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro firmware (both the new USB-C and old Lightning variants) to 6A303. This looks to be a bugfix follow-up to the bigger 6A301 update that added Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume for users with iOS 17 or macOS Sonoma. It’s possible this firmware update also provides security updates, though Apple doesn’t document the entries like it does for iOS and macOS.

For this release, Apple promises only “Bug fixes and other improvements.” According to Aaronp613 on X (formerly Twitter), the firmware also updates the USB-C case for the AirPods Pro.

To see what firmware version your AirPods are running, connect them to your iPhone and do the following:

Open Settings.

Select your connected AirPods (near the top).

Scroll down past all the options to the About section.

Look at the Version line.

You can also find this information in General > About > AirPods Pro.

There is no reliable way to force your AirPods Pro to update. Rather, they tend to update when connected to an iPhone that is online but are not in use. The best you can do is connect them (perhaps play some music for a few seconds to ensure they’re connected), then close the case with the earbuds in, put them on a charger, and keep them within range of your iPhone. It can take hours or even days to get the latest firmware.