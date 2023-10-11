Get all your favorite Microsoft Office apps on your Mac for under $30 with this limited time deal.

Multitasking is a must – and that doesn’t just mean a few apps working at the same time on your Mac. In many cases, that can mean being able to bounce effortlessly back and forth between applications running on often incompatible Mac and Windows operating systems.

Right now as part of Macworld’s explosive Fall Deal Days, you can hook up your Mac with the cream of the Windows crop, a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home, and Business for Mac 2021, all at hundreds off its regular price.

This collection offers a lifetime of access to perennial favorites like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote right on your Mac. Whether you’re a Mac user and fan who works in a Windows office, or you were just raised working on those foundational Office apps, this package is the easiest path possible for tying those two worlds together.

Owning this Microsoft Office 2021 license does require users to update their Mac to run OS version 11 Big Sur, so be sure your machine is up to date before launching your Office apps.

And just so Mac users don’t monopolize all the fun, anyone using a Windows computer can take advantage of the offer too by picking up Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows instead. Along with the previously listed apps, this version of the collection also includes database manager Microsoft Access, as well as layout and graphic design helper Microsoft Publisher.

Rated 4.6/5 stars by purchasers, both versions of this package – Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac 2021, and Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows – are available during Macworld Fall Deal Days at the same ridiculously slashed price, just $29.97. That’s a savings of over 80% off this Office suite’s $219.99 retail price. Just make sure you complete your purchase before the sale ends October 15 to get the deal.

Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License – $29.97

Get productive for $29.97

Prices subject to change.