Apple’s AirPods Max killer headphones are a whopping 50% off for Prime Day

Get the Beats Studio Pro for $180.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld OCT 11, 2023 6:43 am PDT
If you want a pair of headphones that are more robust than AirPods Pro (which are on sale for $189), we don’t recommend buying AirPods Max, which haven’t been updated in three years and still have a Lightning port. But Apple’s other over-ear headphones, the Beats Studio Pro, get our full recommendation—especially when they’re on sale. Amazon is selling the Beats Studio Pro for $180, a savings of $170 and the best price we’ve ever seen.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones have a simple design compared to the AirPods Max, but many of the features are very similar. You’ll get active noise cancellation and transparency mode, personalized spatial audio, Siri support, on-device controls, and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have a USB-C port that delivers lossless audio—a feature that’s not available on the AIrPods Max.

So if you want a pair of fantastic high-end noise-cancelling headphones without paying Apple’s exorbitant prices for a three-year-old model, go grab this deal before it’s gone.

