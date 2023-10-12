This InCharge XMax 6-in-1 charging cable is just $17 through 10/15

If you’ve got a lot of gear, you’ve got a lot of cable clutter. The InCharge XMax 6-in-1 cable clears all that clutter away with six different charging options on one cable, and now through October 15th, you can save even more on it.

Five feet long, with an aramid, braided copper, and nylon-reinforced design, and rated 4.5/5 stars on average by verified purchasers — the InCharge XMax can charge USB to Lightning, USB-C, and microUSB, as well as USB-C to microUSB, Lightning and USB-C. The connectors are built with TPU, with a design that supports fast charging and rapid data transfer. It can even charge your laptop, and folds tightly enough without damage to fit into almost any gear bag.

Get an InCharge XMax cable for $16.97, 56% off the $39.00 MSRP.

You can also get two InCharge XMax cables for $31.97, 59% off the $78.00 MSRP, now through the end of October 15th.

