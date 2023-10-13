Home / iPad
Prime Day is over but Amazon is still selling a brand-new iPad for just $250

Get Apple’s 9th-gen tablet for $79 off.
Executive Editor, Macworld OCT 13, 2023 10:09 am PDT
Even with an old design, Apple’s 9th-gen iPad is still a great tablet for $329, but it’s even better when it’s on sale. And even though Prime Day is over, Amazon is still selling it for its lowest price ever: You can get the 64GB iPad in silver for $250, a savings of $79 and matching the best price we’ve ever seen for this model.

The 9th-gen iPad has a 10.2-inch display, A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage support. It’s the only remaining iPad to feature Apple’s classic design with a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the Home button but is still plenty capable for kids, students, and anyone else looking for a lightweight tablet for games, movies, and work.

We’ve only seen the 9th-gen iPad for this cheap a couple of times before, but it’s usually $279. So if you want one, now’s a great time to buy.

