How to create labels with Pages

Add a new table to the document but don’t use the Table button on the Toolbar. Use the Insert -> Table > Plain menu. This way, you’ll create a table without a header or footer.

Click the table and switch the Inspector to Format (click the Format button at the upper right or go to View > Inspector > Format). In the Inspector, change the Rows and Columns to reflect the numbers on the label sheet. In our example, a sheet has 10 rows and 3 columns.

Now take your label sheet and measure the width and height of a label, or find the measurements on the packaging.

In Pages, go to the Row & Column Size section of the Inspector. Change the column width to the label width and the row height to the label height. In our example, the width is 2.63 inches and the height is 1 inch.

You don’t want each table to automatically resize if you add too much text, so uncheck the checkbox that says “Resize rows to fit cell content.” You’ll need to make a few more tweaks, which we’ll get to next.