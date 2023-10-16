iOS 17.1 to arrive ‘no later than October 24’

Apple has already released three small updates to iOS 17, but we’re still waiting for the first major update, iOS 17.1. Thanks to a leak by a French regulatory agency, we now know when it will arrive.

According to Agence Nationale des Fréquences (ANFR), iOS 17.1 “will be available to all users no later than October 24.” The French agency has been working with Apple during the development of iOS 17.1 to meet the country’s specific energy transmission standards. The ANFR ordered Apple to stop selling the iPhone 12 last month after it detected high levels of radio frequency radiation.

Apple has been testing iOS 17.1 for several weeks and is currently on the third beta. If iOS 17 releases on October 24, the final release candidate will arrive this week ahead of its wide release next week.

The iOS 17.1 update will accommodate the ANFR’s specific test protocol that “requires reduced power when off-body on a static surface” in order to comply with the agency. For the rest of the world, iOS 17.1 will bring Apple Music improvements, AirDrop transfers over the Internet, and double-tap for Apple Watch.

There are still several iOS 17 features waiting to arrive, including Apple’s new Journal app. Apple says they are coming later this year, so it’s likely that the iOS 17.2 update will arrive sometime in early December.