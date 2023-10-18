Apple might actually give us a 32-inch iMac—but not for a while

Ever since the 24-inch iMac arrived in 2021 and Apple retired the 27-inch model, we’ve been itching to get our hands on a large-screen iMac with Apple silicon inside. While there have been rumors over the years about an iMac with a larger display, it was beginning to look like it would never happen—but a new rumor has revived our hopes.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a “higher-end” iMac with a 32-inch mini-LED display. Apple was previously reported to be working on a large iMac to release in 2024, but since the rumor mill has gone quiet, it appears Apple has pushed back that timeline. However, Kuo says Apple will indeed release an updated 24-inch iMac next year.

New iMac prediction update:

1. 24-inch iMac refresh in 2024.

2. Higher-end 32-inch mini LED display iMac in 2025. https://t.co/l7jzEecwZi — éƒ­æ˜ŽéŒ¤ (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 17, 2023

A 2025 release likely means the new iMac will have an M4 Pro processor. The design will probably mimic the 24-inch model but with darker color options and black bezels. Kuo doesn’t expand on the screen specs, but it will presumably have ProMotion and XDR (Extreme Dynamic Range). Other features could be more Thunderbolt and USB ports, an SD card slot, HDMI, and higher RAM and storage options.

Apple is expected to update nearly all of its Macs in 2024 as the M3 family of chips makes its debut. Recent rumors say Apple will update the iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro in the first half of 2024.