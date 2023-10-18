These compact night vision binoculars are the perfect gift for outdoor enthusiasts, now under $100

This holiday season, treat the outdoor enthusiast in your life to something they’ll actually use. These compact night vision binoculars with 1080p HD recording are the perfect gift to help them see at night while camping, on the lake, or exploring the great outdoors. You can now scoop up this innovative tech for only $99.99 (reg. $159).

Of course, these pocket-sized binoculars also work during the day, with a 10X optical magnification lens that makes it easier to survey surroundings and explore the landscape from afar. But at night, they’re especially handy, allowing you to see up to 300 meters away in the dark, with seven adjustable brightness levels and an 850nm infrared illuminator that lets you see animals or plants clearly, even in pitch black darkness. Users can even record videos or take photos with the built-in 1080p HD camera with 4x digital zoom!

They’re also easy to juice up after long periods of exploring, boasting a built-in lithium battery with a 2260mAh capacity that’s rechargeable.

Get a leg up on holiday shopping for the adventurer in your life.

Get the Mini Dual Tube Digital Night Vision Binoculars with 1080p HD Recording for just $99.99. No coupon needed!

