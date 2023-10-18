AirPods Pro bugfix firmware 6A305 comes just a week after the last one

Apple has updated the 2nd-generation AirPods Pro firmware to 6A305, just a week after the update to 6A303. According to Apple’s support page, this update offers “Bug fixes and other improvements,” which is the boilerplate language Apple uses even when there aren’t “other improvements.” The firmware applies to both the original Lightning version of the 2nd-gen AirPods Pro and the newer USB-C model.

The 6A301 update added Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume for users with iOS 17 or macOS Sonoma. It was followed by 6A303 and now 6A305, in rapid succession—the new features seem to have a few kinks to iron out.

To see what firmware version your AirPods are running, connect them to your iPhone and perform the following steps:

Open Settings.

Select your connected AirPods (near the top).

Scroll down past all the options to the About section.

Look at the Version line.

You can also find this information in General > About > AirPods Pro.

There is no reliable way to force your AirPods Pro to update. Rather, they tend to update when connected to an iPhone that is online but are not in use. The best you can do is connect them (perhaps play some music for a few seconds to ensure they’re connected), then close the case with the earbuds in, put them on a charger, and keep them within range of your iPhone. It can take hours or even days to get the latest firmware.