Save an extra $50 on Babbel Language Learning for a limited time

Want to learn a new language? Now’s a great time to do it because, between 10/19 and 10/23, Babbel Language Learning is an extra $50 off our already discounted price.

Babbel is the world’s top-grossing language learning app, with more than 10 million users worldwide who have helped drive it to a 4.5/5-star rating on the Google Play Store and a 4.6/5-star rating on the App Store. Fast Company even named it “the most innovative company in education.”

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists and aims to help you speak conversationally in as little as one month. With a focus on practical vocabulary and bite-sized, 15-minute lessons, you can accomplish a lot in a short amount of time, working across all of your devices.

Learn a new language before the end of the year. Between 10/19 and 10/23, you can get a lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning for just $149.97 (reg. $599).

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $149.97

See Deal



Prices are subject to change.