AirTag 2 reportedly won’t launch until at least 2025

The second-gen version of Apple’s AirTag Bluetooth tracker, which had been expected to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2024, has been pushed back to 2025.

That’s according to the widely respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at any rate. Kuo was the pundit who originally claimed the AirTag 2 would go into production next year–and that it would form part of the Vision Pro ecosystem–but he has now downgraded his prediction. In a tweet Wednesday, the analyst said mass production had been “postponed to 2025.”

The mass production schedule for AirTag 2 has been postponed to 2025. https://t.co/TF2uSuSEvX — éƒ­æ˜ŽéŒ¤ (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) October 18, 2023

Kuo doesn’t offer any explanation for the delay, nor any specifics about when in 2025 Apple will start manufacturing the device. It’s worth noting that the beginning of mass production comes some time before a product goes on sale: The original AirTags are understood to have begun mass production by September 2020 but weren’t launched until spring 2021. The second-gen AirTags could thus launch late in 2025, or even in early 2026.

It’s also unclear at this point how Apple will change the second-gen AirTag from its predecessor, although some have suggested that, in conjunction with the Vision Pro headset, it might enable users to see its location in three dimensions using augmented reality. In a separate article, we discuss 7 ways Apple can make the AirTag better.