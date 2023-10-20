Forget new features, here’s everything that iOS 17.1 fixes when it arrives next week

Early next week, Apple will release the first major update to iOS 17, which will bring a handful of features, including AirDrop over the Internet and Apple Music enhancements. But the biggest reason to rush to update will be numerous bug fixes.

Apple already fixed a couple of widespread issues with a flurry of small updates to iOS 17, but this release will fix numerous nagging bugs that have afflicted new and old iPhones alike. Among the fixes, according to Apple’s release notes, are the following:

Fixes an issue that may cause the Significant Location privacy setting to reset when transferring an Apple Watch or pairing it for the first time.

Resolves an issue where the names of incoming callers may not appear when you are on another call.

Addresses an issue where custom and purchased ringtones may not appear as options for your text tone.

Fixes an issue that may cause the keyboard to be less responsive.

Fixes an issue that may cause display image persistence.

That last fix is the most notable, as numerous reports around the web have claimed “burn-in” issues with the iPhone 15. Some have swapped out their devices at Apple Stores only to have the same issue pop up. Burn-in is possible with OLED displays but rarely happens after only a few weeks of use.

Apple still has several iOS 17 features yet to be released, including the new Journal app, but it’s good that iOS 17.1 will be more of a maintenance update. Since iOS 17 launched in September, there have been countless reports of problems, a handful of which were fixed with the iOS 17.0.1, 17.0.2, and 17.0.3 updates.

It has been reported that another widespread issue, where phones are randomly restarting overnight, has not been fixed as of the latest beta. It’s possible that Apple will quickly push a smaller iOS 17.1.1 to address that bug.