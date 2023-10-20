Land an exclusive $10 off 20TB of ultra-secure cloud storage

Those looking for cloud storage don’t have to settle for the usual big-name choices anymore, or the data privacy issues that go with them. Not when there are offerings like Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage – and especially not when you can get it for an exclusive low price of $89.97.

That’s the one-time cost for a lifetime plan that includes 20TB of storage space, which should fit the needs of even the most active user. Prism Drive makes uploading easy from your desktop or mobile device. Once there, files are protected behind AES 256-bit encryption and accessible through secure, shareable links and a variety of other means. You can save bandwidth by previewing large files in your browser and there are even recovery options within 30 days for deleted documents.

One recent reviewer wrote, “Works well and fast and the access to my cloud data is very fast.”

Right now, new users can get a best-of-the-web cost of $89.97 on 20TB of lifetime storage through Prism drive, $10 off the previous sale price.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription (20TB) – $89.97

