Take nearly $2,000 off this maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s newest 16-inch MacBook Pro is undoubtedly the best laptop Apple has ever made, but, nearly two years later, the previous model is still a tremendous performer, especially when it’s nearly $2,000 off: B&H Photo is selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max processor, 64GB of RAM, and 4TB of storage for $2,999, an insane savings of $1,900 and the best price we’ve ever seen for this configuration.

The M1 Max processor is nearly two years old, but it’s still a beast, with a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. This model also has 64GB of memory and 4TB of storage, so you’re getting a machine that’s built to last. Along with those high-end specs, you’ll also get a stunning 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, Wide color P3, and 1,600 nits of peak brightness, more than 20 hours of battery life, and loads of expansion, including three Thunderbolt ports, an SD card reader, HDMI, and MagSafe for fast charging.

Other than the chip, there are only a couple of differences between this laptop and the newer M2 model: It has Wi-Fi 6 instead of Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0 instead of Bluetooth 5.3, and HDMI 2.1 instead of 2.0. But unless you have very specific needs, none of them are worth $1,900 and when it comes to performance, this machine can stand bezel to bezel with a $5,000 M2 Max model.