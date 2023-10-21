Save cash. Go refurbished. This MacBook Pro is $235.97 and ships for free

Unless you’re a heavy user, most laptops end up providing a lot more processing power than most people will ever need. So, if you’re more interested in all-around performance over high-end torque and features, you can get a lot more computer for your money by checking out refurbished deals like this 13-inch MacBook Pro on sale through October 23rd only.

Of course, don’t lower your expectations entirely. This model from 2012 is still a certified Apple laptop with all the juice to run your favorite apps and operations without skipping a beat.

At the heart of this high-performance device is an Intel Core i5 dual-core four-way processor, a 2.5 GHz chip capable of delivering a power boost up to 3.1 GHz for intensive uses like video editing or graphics-heavy gaming.

Backed with 4GB of RAM, a 13-inch HD Retina display, full wireless Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity, and a roomy 500GB hard drive for storage, this ultra-slim, ultra-lightweight option packs plenty of punch for everyday usage like web browsing, video conferencing, file transfers and more.

Plus, the battery will keep you up and running for up to 7 hours on a single charge, so you’re more than ready to dig into whatever you need to do wherever you need to do it.

Each of these laptops has been thoroughly examined, tested and given a grade B rating, meaning it’s expected to operate like a brand-new computer with only some light scuffing or scratching on the case to show for its previous life.

And rather than paying a fortune for a new laptop, this 13.3″ MacBook Pro is a virtual steal with this latest offer. If you make your purchase by Oct. 23, you’ll get this refurbished MacBook Pro for $235.97 (reg. $349) shipped at no cost.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Intel Core i5 4GB 500GB HDD – Silver (Refurbished) – $235.97

Get it now for $235.97

Prices subject to change.