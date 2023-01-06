If you’re wondering which Mac to buy, you’ve come to the right place. In our 2023 Mac buying guide you’ll find everything you need to know about the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Pro and the new Mac Studio, with expert buying advice to help you choose the machine (and configuration) that’s right for you.
Apple now makes six different types of Mac: MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, Mac Studio and Mac Pro, but within each of those categories there are variations in the size, specs and features, so things can get pretty complicated. That’s where this guide comes in, helping you make the right decision. If you’re simply looking for a great offer, visit our MacBook Pro deals, MacBook Air deals, iMac deals, Mac Studio deals, and Mac mini deals pages.
It’s important to be aware of the fact that Apple has almost completed the transition of all its Macs from Intel processors to its own processors. These include the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max and M1 Ultra, and the M2. We are expecting M2 Pro and M2 Max to arrive soon.
For help choosing the best Mac laptop we also have a MacBook buying guide.
Every Mac Apple sells
Let us start by taking you through each Mac that is currently available from Apple, to give you an overview of what’s on offer and what you’ve got to choose from.
MacBook Air M2 (2022)
What is it? The MacBook Air is Apple’s most affordable laptop, designed with portability in mind. There are two versions of the MacBook Air available from Apple, and three configurations. The MacBook Air M2, which was introduced in July 2022, comes with either 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD or 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD and has a larger 13.6-inch display. Apple is still selling an older MacBook Air model with M1 chip, which arrived in November 2020. It has a 13.3-inch display.
Who’s it for? The MacBook Air is ideal for the budget-conscious. It’s also for anyone who is always on the go, doesn’t want to be bogged down by a regular-size laptop, and needs a computer that’s more versatile than an iPad.
How much does the MacBook Air cost? There are three configurations starting at $999/£999 for the MacBook Air M1 and $1,199/£1,249 for the MacBook Air M2. There is also a $1,499/£1,549 M2 model.
What are the specifications? Apple offers two standard configurations of the M2 model and one of the M1 model:
- Apple 8-core M1 SoC with 8GB of memory, a 7-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports
- Apple 8-core M2 SoC with 8GB of memory, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports
- Apple 8-core M2 SoC with 8GB of memory, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 512GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports
- Additional options for M2 model: 16GB or 24GB unified memory. Up to 2TB storage
- Additional options for M1 model: 16GB unified memory. Up to 2TB storage
What are display specifications?
- The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display on the M2 MacBook Air has a native resolution of 2,560×1,664 and 500 nits brightness.
- The 13.3-inch Retina display on the M1 MacBook Air has a native resolution of 2,560×1,600 and 400 nits brightness.
How do I connect stuff? The MacBook Air has only a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 connectors. If you want to connect USB-A devices, you need either a USB-C to USB adapter, like Apple’s $19 one, or a USB-C hub that has USB-A ports. See our round up of the best USB-C hubs and adapters.
The MacBook Air has built-in Wi-Fi for connecting to a network. It also provides built-in Bluetooth for wirelessly connecting a mouse or other peripherals. If you want to connect to an ethernet network, you need an adapter.
How fast is it? The M2 provides performance that is leaps and bounds faster than the Intel processors that were previously found in the MacBook Air, and Apple claims an 18 percent total CPU improvement over the M1, and a 35 percent improvement in graphics speed. It’s plenty fast enough for general purpose use—it’s actually close to performing like the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro in this situation. But because it doesn’t have a fan to keep the computer cool, it may throttle down its speed during long processing sessions, such as video editing or compiling code. Even then, it’s still plenty fast.
Macworld’s buying advice: The MacBook Air is a great affordable laptop for someone who does general-purpose work and moves around a lot, such as a student or a self-employed person. You can’t easily upgrade the storage or memory after purchase, so you should buy the model with the largest amount of storage you can afford.
13-inch MacBook Pro M2 (2022)
What is it? The 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 chip and was introduced in June 2022. This model comes with 10-core GPU and either 256GB SSD or 512GB SSD. The “Pro” in the MacBook Pro name is meant to signify that this is a Mac that’s designed for those who are more demanding than the Air user (who’s main focus is on portability). However, when comparing the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro the differences are quite narrow.
Who’s it for? The 13-inch MacBook Pro is for a more demanding user than the MacBook Air. However, there are three different types of MacBook Pro available from Apple: 13-inch, 14-inch and 16-inch models, and we’d tend to suggest that the 13-inch MacBook Pro would be better described as a MacBook to better differentiate it from its larger siblings.
How much does the 13-inch MacBook Pro cost: There are two configurations starting at $1,299/£1,349 for the MacBook Pro M2 with 256GB SSD and $1,199/£1,549 for the MacBook Pro M2 with 512GB SSD.
What are the specifications? Apple offers two standard configurations:
- Apple 8-core M2 SoC with 8GB of memory, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 256GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports
- Apple 8-core M2 SoC with 8GB of memory, a 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 512GB SSD, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports
- Additional options: 16GB or 24GB unified memory. Up to 2TB storage.
What are display specifications?
- The 13.3-inch Retina display has a native resolution of 2,560×1,600, and 500 nits brightness.
What is the Touch Bar? All 13-inch MacBook Pro models include the Touch Bar interface at the top of the keyboard. Other Mac laptops used to have this feature, but it is now only available on the 13-inch model. The Touch Bar is an input device that sits on top of the keyboard. It’s basically a narrow touchscreen. The buttons and controls available on the Touch Bar change depending on the software you are using. Learn more about the Touch Bar.
How do I connect stuff? No need to worry about wireless connectivity: the MacBook Pro has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.
It’s the wired connectivity you need to be concerned with. The MacBook Pro has only two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports that are compatible with USB-C. If you have a Thunderbolt device, you can plug it directly into the laptop. The same goes for any USB-C device. However, if you have wired devices that aren’t USB-C or are an older version of Thunderbolt, you’ll need an adapter. We have a separate MacBook Pro Thunderbolt adapter guide to help you decide which ones you’ll need. Unfortunately, be prepared to shell out a good amount of extra cash.
How fast is it? The 13-inch MacBook Pro performs like the MacBook Air, since they have the same processor. But the MacBook Pro’s design lends itself to being better at keeping cool and maintaining its speed, while the thinner MacBook Air needs to throttle down for long processing tasks.
Macworld’s buying advice: For mobile Mac users whose work requires a lot of processing power—you do video or audio editing, graphics work, or write software—but you also want a small laptop, the 13-inch MacBook Pro fits the bill. However, the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a significant speed boost over the 13-inch model, but they are bigger and heavier laptops. If your work mostly involves web surfing and other productivity tasks, however, go for a MacBook Air.
We compare all the MacBook Pro here: Which MacBook Pro: 13, 14, 16-inch compared. We also look at how the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro compare.
14-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro (2021)
What is it? The 14-inch MacBook Pro was introduced in October 2021 and is one of Apple’s top-of-the-line laptops, the other being the 16-inch MacBook Pro. There’s not a huge difference between the specs on offer–both offer the M1 Max as a processor option–but the 14-inch MacBook Pro is cheaper than the 16-inch. If you want a laptop that can handle any task you throw at it—and you don’t have a constraining budget—you want one of these laptops.
Who’s it for? When Apple called these “Pro” laptops, they weren’t kidding around. If your work is very demanding processing power, these laptops are happy to handle it. Work in pro-level software all the time? Get a 14- or 16-inch MacBook Pro. With either the M1 Pro or M1 Max processor, they’re the fastest laptops Apple has ever created.
How much does the 14-inch MacBook Pro cost? There are two configurations starting at $1,999/£1,899 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 14-core GPU and 512GB SSD and $2,499/£2,399 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 16-core GPU and 1TB SSD.
What are the specifications? Along with the two main models, which feature the M1 Pro, Apple also offers configurations including the M1 Max for the 14-inch model.
Here are the standard configurations for the 14-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple 8-core M1 Pro SoC with 16GB of memory, a 14-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 512GB SSD, 67W power adapter
- Apple 10-core M1 Pro SoC with 16GB of memory, a 16-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 1TB SSD, 96W power adapter
- Additional options: M1 Max SoC with 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU or M1 Max SoC with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 16GB, 32Gb or 64GB unified memory. Up to 8TB SSD.
What are display specifications?
- The 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display has a native resolution of 3,024×1,964, 254 pixels per inch, 1,600 nits of maximum brightness (1,000 nits for HDR content, 500 nits for standard content), 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, and ProMotion support with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.
What’s that notch at the top of the display? That’s the FaceTime 1080p camera, which is an improvement over the 720p camera in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and previous MacBook Pros. The notch does not affect the available screen area—the work area is a 16-by-10 space, while the screen surrounding the notch is considered extra space and is used to display the menu bar.
How do I connect stuff? The 14-inch MacBook Pro has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.
As for its ports, Apple includes three Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports that are compatible with USB-C. If you have a Thunderbolt device, you can plug it directly into the laptop. The same goes for any USB-C device. However, if you have wired devices that aren’t USB-C or are an older version of Thunderbolt, you’ll need an adapter. We have a separate MacBook Pro Thunderbolt adapter guide to help you decide which ones you’ll need. Unfortunately, be prepared to shell out a good amount of extra cash.
These laptops also come with an HDMI 2.0 port for connecting an external display or projector, and an SDXC Card slot for plugging in memory cards from cameras, audio recorders, and other devices.
How do I charge the laptop? Apple has equipped the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with MagSafe, a magnetic connector that breaks away with a good tug. It’s a nice safety feature, but you can also charge using the Thunderbolt port, too.
The new fast charging feature allows the laptop to go from no charge to 50 percent in 30 minutes, but you need to have the proper power adapter to do this. It won’t work with the 67W adapter in the $1,999 MacBook Pro. The 14-inch models need to use the 97W adapter and can do fast charging through MagSafe or a Thunderbolt port.
How fast is it? Apple built the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with pro users in mind and it shows in the performance. Its speed with software that can take advantage of the CPU’s multiple cores – which means that even though Apple has now introduced the M2 in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro still exhibits an excellent boost. If you are a professional, you’ll easily benefit from the M1 Pro or M1 Max.
Macworld’s buying advice: The only reason not to buy right now is the strong likelihood that an update will soon be arriving: rumors suggest that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors will arrive in spring 2023. However, there are also reasons not to wait: we’ve been seeing some excellent deals and price cuts on these models, and we are expecting that when they launch the new models will cost more (at least outside the U.S.) Our other advice would be that if you are considering the 14-inch MacBook Pro because you need a powerful Mac then, start with the $2,499 M1 Pro model with the 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU. Don’t bother with the $1,999 model and its 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU. Paying the extra money is worth it—you can get a smaller SSD if you want to knock the price down a bit.
16-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro (2021)
What is it? The 16-inch MacBook Pro, like the 14-inch model was introduced in October 2021. It offers a similar set of specs and configuration options as the 14-inch MacBook Pro (above), but it has a higher price, a bigger screen and better battery life.
Who’s it for? This is Apple’s largest “Pro” laptop and it’s designed for people who need a portable Mac to do work that demands extreme processing power. You could save some money by opting for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, but if you need a big screen on your laptop this is the Mac for you. You’ll also benefit from longer battery life. Configured with the M1 Max this is the fastest and most powerful laptop Apple has ever created.
How much does the 16-inch MacBook Pro cost? There are three standard configurations starting at $2,499/£2,399 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 16-core GPU and 512GB SSD, $2,699/£2,599 for the MacBook Pro M1 Pro with 16-core GPU and 1TB SSD, and $3,499/£3,299 for the MacBook Pro M1 Max with 32-core GPU and 1TB SSD.
What are the specifications? Along with the three main models, Apple also offers configurations of the M1 Max.
Here are the standard configurations for the 16-inch MacBook Pro
- Apple 10-core M1 Pro SoC with 16GB of memory, a 16-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 512GB SSD, 140W power adapter
- Apple 10-core M1 Pro SoC with 16GB of memory, a 16-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 1TB SSD, 140W power adapter
- Apple 10-core M1 Max SoC with 32GB of memory, a 32-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 1TB SSD, 140W power adapter
- Additional options: M1 Max SoC with 10-core CPU, 24-core GPU or M1 Max SoC with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 16GB, 32Gb or 64GB unified memory. Up to 8TB SSD.
What are display specifications?
- The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display has a native resolution of 3,456×2,234, 254 pixels per inch, 1,600 nits of maximum brightness (1,000 nits for HDR content, 500 nits for standard content), 1,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio, and ProMotion support with a refresh rate up to 120Hz.
What’s that notch at the top of the display? That’s the FaceTime 1080p camera, which is an improvement over the 720p camera in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and previous MacBook Pros. The notch does not affect the available screen area—the work area is a 16-by-10 space, while the screen surrounding the notch is considered extra space and is used to display the menu bar.
How do I connect stuff? The 16-inch MacBook Pro has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.
As for its ports, Apple includes three Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports that are compatible with USB-C. If you have a Thunderbolt device, you can plug it directly into the laptop. The same goes for any USB-C device. However, if you have wired devices that aren’t USB-C or are an older version of Thunderbolt, you’ll need an adapter. We have a separate MacBook Pro Thunderbolt adapter guide to help you decide which ones you’ll need. Unfortunately, be prepared to shell out a good amount of extra cash.
These laptops also come with an HDMI 2.0 port for connecting an external display or projector, and an SDXC Card slot for plugging in memory cards from cameras, audio recorders, and other devices.
How do I charge the laptop? Apple has equipped the 14-inch and 16-inch laptops with MagSafe, a magnetic connector that breaks away with a good tug. It’s a nice safety feature, but you can also charge using the Thunderbolt port, too.
The fast charging feature allows the laptop to go from no charge to 50 percent in 30 minutes, but you need to have the proper power adapter to do this. It won’t work with the 67W adapter in the $1,999 MacBook Pro. The 16-inch models must use the 140W adapter with MagSafe—fast charging does not work through Thunderbolt or with an adapter with lower wattage.
How fast is it? The 16-inch MacBook Pro models were built with pro users in mind so you can expect excellent performance. Your software will be able to take full advantage of the CPU’s multiple cores – which means that even though Apple has now introduced the M2 in the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the M1 Pro still exhibits an excellent boost. If you are a professional, you’ll easily benefit from the M1 Pro or M1 Max.
Macworld’s buying advice: The only reason not to buy right now is the strong likelihood that an update will soon be arriving: rumors suggest that new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max processors will arrive in spring 2023. However, there are also reasons not to wait: we’ve been seeing some excellent deals and price cuts on these models, and we are expecting that when they launch the new models will cost more (at least outside the U.S.) The 16-inch $3.499 MacBook Pro is the laptop with all the bells and whistles, but the main difference between the 16 and 14-inch laptops is size and battery life – the available configurations are the same. This is for you if you are a demanding user who needs the big screen.
Apple Mac mini (2020) M1
What is it? The Mac mini with M1 was introduced in November 2020. It is Apple’s smallest desktop Mac and offers a nice combination of speed and affordability. It’s not only fast enough for general-purpose use, but its multi-core speed is quite good—if you use a professional app like a video editor, 3D software, or developer tools, the Mac mini can handle it, no problem.
Who’s it for? Because of its price and performance, the Mac mini is a great Mac for just about anybody. It makes for an ideal primary Mac for a home or small office. Professionals on a budget will be satisfied with the Mac mini. If you’re switching from a PC, you can use your PC’s keyboard and mouse with the Mac mini. The Mac mini is also ideal as a secondary Mac in your home, and it can integrate into your home entertainment center.
How much does the Mac mini cost? There are three standard configurations starting at $699/£699 for the Mac mini M1 with 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD, $899/£899 for the Mac mini M1 with 8-core GPU and 512GB SSD, and $1,099/£1,099 for the Mac mini, 3.0GHz Intel i5 with UHD graphics and 512GB SSD.
What are the specifications? Apple sells three Mac mini models, including one that is Intel-powered.
- Apple 8-core M1 SoC with 8GB of memory, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 256GB SSD
- Apple 8-core M1 SoC with 8GB of memory, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 512GB SSD
- 3.0Hz 6-core Intel Core i5 (8th generation) CPU, 8GB of memory, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU, 512GB SSD.
The Mac mini does not include a display, keyboard, or mouse, so you’ll have to provide your own, or you can customize your order to include these devices as extra-cost options.
Since the Mac mini lacks an optical drive, you need to buy an external USB optical drive if you want to read or burn CDs and DVDs.
How do I connect stuff? Like Apple’s other Macs, the Mac mini has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The $699 and $899 M1-based Mac minis have two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, while the $1,099 Intel-based Mac mini has four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports. All Mac minis have two USB-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and a gigabit ethernet port.
To connect a display, you can use the HDMI port or a Thunderbolt port. You might have to buy an adapter if your display doesn’t have either HDMI or a port that can connect to Thunderbolt.
How fast is it? The $699 and $899 M1-based Mac minis are very fast. In fact, they are as fast as the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro. As of this writing, the $699 M1 Mac mini gives you the best performance for the price of any Mac that Apple offers. It’s impressive.
The $1,099 Intel-based Mac mini offers good speed, but it’s not as fast as the M1 models. The Intel model is the only one that allows you to install 32GB or 64GB of RAM, so if you do heavy production work, it might be a better fit for you.
Macworld’s buying advice: Apple is rumored to be releasing a new M2 Mac mini alongside a high-end Mac mini model to replace the Intel version, in the spring of 2023. But you shouldn’t necessarily wait: the M1 Mac mini is still an excellent machine for most Mac users—new or experienced, professional or general consumer. Plus the price, at least outside the U.S. looks likely to go up. If you’re on a budget, it’s a great choice, especially if you already have a spare keyboard, mouse, and display.
Apple 24in iMac (2021) M1
What is it? Apple unveiled the 24-inch iMac in April 2021. It’s a fresh new take on the iMac and was the first update in more than a decade, with a cleaner design, Apple silicon, and a choice of colors.
Who’s it for? The iMac is great for both novices and demanding users. It can handle general-purpose and heavy-duty tasks equally well. It’s ideal for someone who needs to buy a complete computer setup (keyboard, mouse or trackpad, and display) and wants to maximize workspace efficiency. The 24-inch iMac is a design icon that will look great in any office.
How much does the iMac cost? There are three standard configurations starting at $1,299/£1,249 for the 24-inch iMac M1 with 7-core GPU and 256GB SSD, $1,499/£1,449 for the 24-inch iMac M1 with 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD, and $1,699/£1,649 for the 24-inch iMac M1 with 8-core GPU and 512GB SSD.
What are the specifications? The 24-inch iMac uses Apple’s M1 chip rather than Intel’s processors, and there are several configurations available as well as build to order option:
- Apple M1 SoC with an 8-core CPU (4 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores), 16-core Neural Engine, and 7-core graphics processor (GPU); 8GB of memory; 256GB SSD
- Apple M1 SoC with an 8-core CPU (4 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores), 16-core Neural Engine, and 8-core graphics processor (GPU); 8GB of memory; 256GB SSD
- Apple M1 SoC with an 8-core CPU (4 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores), 16-core Neural Engine, and 8-core graphics processor (GPU); 8GB of memory; 512GB SSD
- Additional options: 16GB unified memory and up to 2TB SSD.
What are display specifications?
The 24-inch 4.5K Retina display has 11.3 million pixels and supports the P3 wide color gamut, over a billion colors, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone. Apple treats the display with an anti-reflective coating to help with readability.
Why does it look different from the other iMacs? The 24-inch iMac has a much different design than the discontinued 21.5-inch and 27-inch models. The bezels around the display are much smaller than on the older iMacs, but it still has a “chin,” a section located below the display that houses the iMac’s internals. The chin doesn’t have the Apple logo on the front. Instead, it’s on the back. Most notably, the 24-inch iMac comes in several colors: the $1, 299 model is available in blue, green, pink, and silver, while the $1,499 and $1,699 models are available in the same colors as well as orange, purple, and yellow.
How do I connect stuff? The $1,299 24-inch iMac 24 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports that also work with USB-C devices. The $1,499 and $1,699 iMacs have two additional USB-C ports. If you have a USB-A device, you need to buy an adapter, such as Apple’s USB-C to USB Adapter ($19). If you have multiple USB-A devices and other items, consider a Thunderbolt hub. The 24-inch iMac also has a headphone jack on the side.
The 24-inch iMac, unlike the older iMacs, does not have an SDXC slot. Once again, you’ll need an adapter, such as the Anker SD Card reader ($17). However, it does have a super-cool magnetic power cord.
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 are built-in. Apple doesn’t put a gigabit ethernet port on the 24-inch iMac—instead, it’s on the power adapter. But that ethernet-equipped power adapter comes standard with the $1,499 and $1,699 models. It’s not included with the $1,299 model, but you can select it as an option at the point of purchase—and yes, that means you’ll have to pay extra for it.
How fast is it?: Since the 24-inch iMac has the same M1 as the Mac mini, its speed is very similar. That means it’s fast, and it’s much faster than the 21.5-inch models it replaces. It’s got all the speed general consumers need, and it can handle pro applications with no problem. However, the $1,299 model has only one fan inside its body, while the $1,499 and $1,699 models have two fans. That means the high-priced models do a better job keeping the internals cool. The $1,299 model may need to slow down its performance on heavy-duty tasks in order to maintain a proper temperature.
Macworld’s buying advice: Everything about the iMac was greatly improved with the 24-inch model, from the design to the display to its performance. It’s now two years on though and a M2 model is surely in the works at Apple–and, we hope, a iMac Pro model to replace the discontinued 27-inch iMac. If you live outside the U.S. you might want to buy the iMac before Apple updates it though as the prices are likely to rise. If you are buying one the sweet spot is the $1,499/£1,449 model, which gets you more ports, Touch ID, and ethernet.
Mac Studio M1 Max (2022)
What is it? The Mac Studio joined Apple’s Mac lineup in March 2022. It’s a desktop “modular” Mac that’s more powerful (and more expensive) than the Mac mini. While we wait for Apple up update the Mac Pro (see below) this is the ultimate and most powerful Mac you can buy.
Who’s it for? The Mac Studio is for the user who wants more processing power than what the Mac mini and iMac can offer, but doesn’t need as much power that the Mac Pro has—nor does it take up as much space as the Mac Pro.
How much does the Mac Studio cost? There are two standard configurations starting at $1,999/£1,999 for the Mac Studio M1 Max with 24-core GPU and 512GB SSD, and $3,999/£3,339 for the Mac Studio M1 Ultra with 48-core GPU and 1TB SSD. There are also build to order options. The biggest difficulty is finding somewhere that can sell you a Mac Studio with M1 Ultra – even Apple has limited stock.
What are the specifications? The Mac Studio uses either the M1 Max or M1 Ultra processors. Apple offers two standard configurations:
- Apple 10-core M1 Max SoC with 32GB of memory, a 24-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine; 512GB SSD
- Apple 20-core M1 Ultra SoC with 64GB of memory, a 48-core GPU, and a 32-core Neural Engine; 1TB SSD
- Additional options: M1 Ultra SoC with 64-core GPU, up to 128GB unified memory and up to 8TB SSD.
The Mac Studio does not include a display, keyboard, or mouse, so you’ll have to provide your own, or you can customize your order to include these devices as extra-cost options. Apple released the Studio Display at the same time as the Mac Studio, but it can be used with third-party displays, too.
Since the Mac Studio lacks an optical drive, you need to buy an external USB optical drive if you want to read or burn CDs and DVDs.
How do I connect stuff? The Mac Studio has the following ports on the back:
- 4 Thunderbolt 4 ports
- 2 USB-A ports
- 10Gb ethernet
- HDMI 2.0
- 3.5 mm headphone jack
The front of the Mac Studio has an SDXC Card slot and two front ports: the M1 Max Mac Studio has two USB-C ports, while the M1 Ultra Mac Studio has two Thunderbolt ports.
To connect to a network, you can use the built-in ethernet port, or you can use Wi-Fi, which comes standard. The Mac Studio also comes with Bluetooth,
To connect a display, you can use the HDMI 2.0 port or the Thunderbolt ports. You might have to buy an adapter if your display doesn’t have either HDMI or a port that can connect to Thunderbolt. You can connect up to five displays.
How fast is it? The M1 Ultra Mac Studio is among Apple’s fastest Macs, both in CPU and GPU speed. It’s surpassed only by top-of-the-line Intel-based Mac Pros that are much more expensive.
The M1 Max Mac Studio is a very fast Mac—it’s leaps and bounds faster than the desktop M1 Macs. Its speed is equal to that of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that come with the M1 Max.
Macworld’s buying advice: The Mac Studio is ideal for users who use processor- and graphics-intensive apps, such as media production, software development, graphics software, and more. If you find yourself spending a lot of time watching progress bars while you work, you’ll benefit from the power of the Mac Studio.
However, the Mac Studio relies on external connections for expandability. If you want a pro-level Mac with the ability to swap expansion cards, upgrade components, and more Mac Pro-like capabilities, you should wait until Apple unveils its Apple silicon-based Mac Pro, which could happen during the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.
Mac Pro (2019)
What is it? The Mac Pro is Apple’s workstation. It’s designed for professionals who need a powerful and flexible machine. However, it’s not been updated since December 2019, which means it is still using Intel’s processors rather than Apple’s.
Who’s it for? The Mac Pro is designed for professionals who work with applications that use as many processing cores as possible—video-editing applications, image-editing software, 3D programs, audio editing, software developers, and the like.
How much does the Mac Pro cost? The Mac Pro starts at $5,999/£5,499 for a model with 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, Radeon Pro W5500X and 512GB SSD. There are many configurations available that can raise the price to around $50,000/£50,000.
What are the specifications? Apple doesn’t offer standard configurations of the Mac Pro. You start with a base model and custom configure it to your liking. Here’s an overview of the major specifications.
Processor: The Mac Pro uses Intel Xeon W processors. You can choose an 8- 12-, 16-, 24-, or 28-core CPU.
Memory: The Mac Pro uses DDR4 ECC memory, and has 12 DIMM slots. However, the memory configurations that Apple offers don’t always fill all of the slots. The amount of memory you can opt for starts at 32GB (four 8GB DIMMs) and goes all the way up to 768GB (six 128GB DIMMs or 12 64GB DIMMs). If you get a 24- or 28-core processor, you can get up to 1.5TB of memory, which fills all 12 DIMM slots.
Graphics: The Mac Pro has room for two graphics cards. Apple has three different AMD cards from which to choose: an 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 580X, a 32GB AMD Radeon Pro Vega II, or the 64GB AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo. Apple will be offering soon a 16GB Radeon Pro W5700X, and a 32GB Radeon Pro W5700X Duo.
Storage: The Mac Pro has room for two SSD modules. You can get a single 256GB SSD, or you can get 1TB, 2TB, or 4TB of storage that’s installed as a pair of SSDs. An 8TB storage option will be available soon.
Afterburner: Apple offers a special optional component with the Mac Pro called Afterburner. This is an accelerator card with a Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA) designed for video production. According to Apple, Afterburner can handle up to six streams of 8K ProRes RAW video at 30 fps; up to 23 streams of 4K ProRes RAW video at 30 fps; and up to 16 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps.
How do I connect stuff? To connect external devices, the Mac Pro has two USB 3 ports and two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the back of the machine. The top of the Mac Pro has two Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Inside the Mac Pro, there are 8 PCI Express expansion slots. You can install up to two MPX modules, or up to four PCI Express cards. There is also three full-length PCI Express gen 3 slots (one x16 slot and two x8 slots).
Wi-Fi and Bluetooth come built-in on the new Mac Pro. The back of the machine also has two 10Gb ethernet jacks.
How fast is it? When it launched Apple said that the Mac Pro was “designed in pursuit of performance,” capable of handling 8K video editing, 3D applications, software development, and other production-oriented tasks.
Apple’s Mac Pro website shows only benchmarks for the highest-end 28-core model. They claim the new Mac Pro provides three times the performance in ProRes transcoding over the previous 12-core Mac Pro using Final Cut Pro X. Apple also says you’ll see more than triple the performance in tasks performed in Adobe Photoshop 2020, Autodesk Maya, Logic Pro X, MATLAB, and Wolfram Mathematica.
Since it launched Apple’s M-series SoCs have arrived, with the M1 Ultra, found in the Mac Studio (above) giving the Mac Pro a run for its money.
Macworld’s buying advice: The Mac Pro provides processing power that the most demanding users need. We’re talking about production environments, like TV and audio recording studios, animation houses, and software developers. If you feel like you can never have enough power, you’re probably the professional the Mac Pro is aimed at. If that sounds like you then we would still dissuade you from making a purchase until Apple introduces the new Mac Pro with an Apple-made SoC inside it.
If you’re more of a “prosumer” than a professional—someone who is an expert Mac user, but doesn’t use high-end apps—the Mac Pro is overkill. You’re probably not going to be able to take advantage of what the Mac Pro has to offer.