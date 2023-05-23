Grab a new M2 Mac mini at Amazon right now and save $120

If you’re looking for a Mac under $1,099, you can turn to the Mac mini. And right now on Amazon, you can get a Mac mini with an M2 chip, 8GB of memory, and a 512GB SSD for $679, which is a 15 percent savings, or $120 off the regular price of $799.

This Mac mini is the mid-tier model in Apple’s lineup. The company offers a cheaper, lower-end model with the same processor and memory, but with a 256GB SSD, which Amazon is selling for $499–that’s $100 less than the regular price. But we prefer the mid-tier model and its larger SSD.

The Mac mini’s M2 is a great processor for everyday use. It handles web browsing, email, productivity apps, video streaming, and FaceTime without a hitch. And it’s powerful enough to handle creative work in iMovie, GarageBand, and Photos.

You’ll need to provide your own display, keyboard, and mouse/trackpad, which are not included with the Mac mini. The computer comes with two Thunderbolt/USB-C ports and an HDMI port for displays; input devices can connect via the two USB-A ports, the Thunderbolt/USB-C ports, or Bluetooth. To connect to a network, you can use the built-in Wi-Fi or the gigabit ethernet plug.