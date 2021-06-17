Best iPhone 2021: Which model is right for you?

Updated 06/17/21: Our recommendations remain the same, but we added info about iOS 15 and the iPhone 13, both due for release in the fall.

Picking out an iPhone used to be easier—just get the newest one with all the storage you can afford. We still recommend buying as much storage as you can afford, but the choice of which iPhone to get it on isn’t quite so simple. Apple currently sells five “new” iPhone models and you can still buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, not to mention older refurbished models. Apple offers all this choice because, quite simply, different people have different priorities.

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE. The “best” iPhone depends on your own personal preferences, so we have several recommendations for different groups of users. We’ll summarize our choices here, and provide links to articles explaining each choice in more detail.

If you’re not in a hurry to buy an iPhone, you might want to wait a few months. We expect the iPhone 13 series to be released in September or October, and though it hasn’t been officially announced yet, our iPhone 13 rumor roundup will give you some idea of what’s on the way.

Also due for release this fall is iOS 15, which will make your iPhone better in a number of ways. We have a breakdown of iOS 15 features and how to join the beta test, if you’re so inclined. Note that some iOS 15 features require an iPhone with at least an A12 processor, which means an iPhone XS/XR or newer device. We have a list of those features here. With the recommendations below, you’re all set, but if you have an older iPhone you might want to upgrade earlier to take advantage of those features.

iPhone specs compared

Apple sells five current-generation model iPhones: four iPhone 12s and the iPhone SE. Here’s how their most important specs compare, but remember specs aren’t everything!

iPhone SE iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Starting price $399 $699 $799 $999 $1099 Screen size 4.7″ 5.4″ 6.1″ 6.1″ 6.7″ Size (H x W x D) 5.45″ x 2.65″ x 0.29″ 5.18″ x 2.13″ x 0.29″ 5.78″ x 2.82″ x 0.29″ 5.78″ x 2.82″ x 0.29″ 6.33″ x 3.07″ x 0.29″ Weight 5.22 oz 4.76 oz 5.78 oz 6.66 oz 8.03 oz Colors black, red, white black, red, white, green, blue black, red, white, green, blue silver, graphite, gold, pacific blue silver, graphite, gold, pacific blue Display LCD (326 ppi) OLED with HDR (476 ppi) OLED with HDR (460 ppi) OLED with HDR (460 ppi) OLED with HDR (458 ppi) Processor A13 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic A14 Bionic Storage 64/128/256GB 64/128/256GB 64/128/256GB 128/256/512GB 128/256/512GB Authentication Touch ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Face ID Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 Wide camera 12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,

12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera 12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,

12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera 12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,

12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera,

12MP f/2.0 Telephoto (2x) 12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,

12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera,

12MP f/2.2 Telephoto (2.5x) Front Camera 7MP f/2.2 camera, 1080p 12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR 12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR 12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR 12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR Battery capacity 1821mAh 2227mAh 2815mAh 2815mAh 3687mAh Wireless features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,

NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,

NFC, Ultra Wideband 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,

NFC, Ultra Wideband 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,

NFC, Ultra Wideband 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,

NFC, Ultra Wideband MagSafe No Yes Yes Yes Yes

Best overall: iPhone 12

Best iphone overall Apple iPhone 12 Read our review MSRP: 64GB $799 | 128GB $849 | 256GB $949 Best Prices Today:

If you want a new iPhone and you just aren’t sure about what’s most important to you at all, you should just get an iPhone 12. This is the sweet spot in terms of design, size, features, performance, and cost (starting at $799). The iPhone 12 Pro offers an additional telephoto camera, LiDAR, and stainless steel sides instead of aluminum, but for most people it’s going to be really hard to justify spending $200 more for that stuff. You still get all the important stuff: the super-fast A14 processor, the excellent photo and video quality, HDR OLED display, Face ID, 5G, ceramic shield front display, and MagSafe. If you take a lot of photos and videos, you might want to spring for the 128GB model (the base model has 64GB of storage).

Best iPhone for photography: iPhone 12 Pro Max

BEst iphone for photography iPhone 12 Pro Max Read our review MSRP: 128GB $1,099 | 256GB $1,199 | 512GB $1,399 Best Prices Today:

Typically, the “Max” version of an iPhone is the same as the regular-sized Pro version, only with a bigger display and a bigger battery. The iPhone 12 Pro Max actually has a different camera setup than the iPhone 12 Pro—and it’s worth the extra money if you want the very best photos. The only real drawback is that it’s quite big at 6.7 inches, so you’ll want to consider the size before buying. It’s also quite expensive at $1,099 and up. But if you can handle the size and price, you’ll be getting a ridiculously good camera.

Read more about our choice.

Pros: Larger sensor, enhanced stabilization, better telephoto lens

Cons: Very big, expensive

Best iPhone for gaming: iPhone 12 Pro Max

best iphone for gaming iPhone 12 Pro Max Read our review MSRP: 128GB $1,099 | 256GB $1,199 | 512GB $1,399 Best Prices Today:

It seems like a cop-out to simply pick the newest and most expensive iPhone as “best” for gaming, but there are real benefits here. Yes of course it has the fastest new A14 processor, as all iPhone 12 models do. But virtual gaming controls often work much better on a large display, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest. Gaming is perhaps the most battery-draining thing you can do on your iPhone, and the Max also has the biggest battery with the longest life of any iPhone ever.

Read more about our choice.

Pros: Top performance, huge display, longest battery life ever

Cons: Really big, really expensive

Best iPhone for kids

best iphone for kids iPhone SE (2020) Read our review MSRP: $399 64GB | $449 128GB | $549 256GB Best Prices Today:

Most kids don’t need a large or an expensive phone. Let’s face it, kids are rough on electronics. The iPhone SE is plenty fast to run anything and will last several years. It’s also got Touch ID rather than Face ID, which sometimes struggles with very young faces (Apple says Face ID is only appropriate for people over 13). The smaller size fits better in young hands and pockets, and the $399 price tag will please parents.

Read more about our choice.

Pros: Price, size, durability, performance

Cons: No Face ID, older design

Best iPhone for seniors: iPhone SE

best iphone for seniors iPhone SE (2020) Read our review MSRP: $399 64GB | $449 128GB | $549 256GB Best Prices Today:

The iPhone SE is a godsend for seniors or anyone else on a fixed income. Starting at only $399, it gives you a fully modern iPhone with an A13 processor, so it’ll likely get iOS updates for another four or five years. Even with just a single lens, the camera is quite good, and some seniors will find Touch ID easier to deal with than Face ID (especially if their previous smartphone was an older iPhone). Battery life is the biggest drawback, but your grandparents probably won’t be streaming as many YouTube and TikTok videos as we do.

Read more about our choice.

Pros: Price, size, camera, Touch ID

Cons: Slightly, older processor, so-so battery life

Best small iPhone: iPhone 12 mini

the best small iphone Apple iPhone 12 mini Read our review MSRP: 64GB $729 | 128GB $779 | 256GB $879 Best Prices Today:

Small phone fans are not that great in number—sales data consistently shows that most people prefer larger phones—but they are very sure of their preference for a small phone. This year, Apple made a small version of its high-end model, the iPhone 12 mini. It’s a no-compromise small phone for those who don’t want to buy an “old” design or technology just to get a phone that’s easier to hold and manipulate. Battery life suffers a bit, because you just can’t fit a big battery in a small phone, but you otherwise all the iPhone 12 goodness in a tiny package including 5G and MagSafe.

Read more about our choice.

Pros: Cheapest iPhone 12, small, full performance and features

Cons: Battery life isn’t great

Best budget iPhone: iPhone SE

iPhone SE (2020) Read our review MSRP: $399 64GB | $449 128GB | $549 256GB Best Prices Today:

The words budget and iPhone don’t normally go together, but Apple flipped that script when it launched the iPhone SE. Priced at just $399, the iPhone SE has a super-fast processor in the A13 Bionic, modern features such as wireless charging and portrait mode, and years of updates ahead of it. So what if it has a home button? It has an excellent retro design, gorgeous glass black, and build quality that’ll stand up to lots of abuse. You’re giving up a little in battery life compared to the iPhone 12 mini, but still, there really isn’t a better way to spend $400.

Read more about our choice.

Pros: Speedy processor, solid camera, wireless charging

Cons: Battery life is just OK