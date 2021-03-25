Best iPhone 2021: How to pick the perfect iPhone for you

Picking out an iPhone used to be easier—just get the newest one with all the storage you can afford. We still recommend plenty of storage, but the choice of which iPhone to get it on isn’t quite so simple. Apple currently sells five “new” iPhone models and you can still buy an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, not to mention older refurbished models. Apple offers all this choice because, quite simply, different people have different priorities.
Apple’s latest iPhone lineup includes the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone SE. The “best” iPhone depends on your own personal preferences, so we have several recommendations for different groups of users. We’ll summarize our choices here, and provide links to articles explaining each choice in more detail.
iPhone specs compared
Apple sells five current-generation model iPhones: four iPhone 12s and the iPhone SE. Here’s how their most important specs compare, but remember specs aren’t everything!
|iPhone SE
|iPhone 12 mini
|iPhone 12
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Starting price
|$399
|$699
|$799
|$999
|$1099
|Screen size
|4.7″
|5.4″
|6.1″
|6.1″
|6.7″
|Size (H x W x D)
|5.45″ x 2.65″ x 0.29″
|5.18″ x 2.13″ x 0.29″
|5.78″ x 2.82″ x 0.29″
|5.78″ x 2.82″ x 0.29″
|6.33″ x 3.07″ x 0.29″
|Weight
|5.22 oz
|4.76 oz
|5.78 oz
|6.66 oz
|8.03 oz
|Colors
|black, red, white
|black, red, white, green, blue
|black, red, white, green, blue
|silver, graphite, gold, pacific blue
|silver, graphite, gold, pacific blue
|Display
|LCD (326 ppi)
|OLED with HDR (476 ppi)
|OLED with HDR (460 ppi)
|OLED with HDR (460 ppi)
|OLED with HDR (458 ppi)
|Processor
|A13 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|A14 Bionic
|Storage
|64/128/256GB
|64/128/256GB
|64/128/256GB
|128/256/512GB
|128/256/512GB
|Authentication
|Touch ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Face ID
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.8 Wide camera
|12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,
12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera
|12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,
12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera
|12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,
12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera,
12MP f/2.0 Telephoto (2x)
|12MP f/1.6 Wide camera,
12MP f/2.4 Ultra Wide camera,
12MP f/2.2 Telephoto (2.5x)
|Front Camera
|7MP f/2.2 camera, 1080p
|12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR
|12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR
|12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR
|12MP f/2.2 camera, 4K HDR
|Battery capacity
|1821mAh
|2227mAh
|2815mAh
|2815mAh
|3687mAh
|Wireless features
|4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,
NFC
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,
NFC, Ultra Wideband
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,
NFC, Ultra Wideband
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,
NFC, Ultra Wideband
|5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0,
NFC, Ultra Wideband
|MagSafe
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Best overall: iPhone 12
Best iphone overall
iPhone 12
If you want a new iPhone and you just aren’t sure about what’s most important to you at all, you should just get an iPhone 12. This is the sweet spot in terms of design, size, features, performance, and cost (starting at $799). The iPhone 12 Pro offers an additional telephoto camera, LiDAR, and stainless steel sides instead of aluminum, but for most people it’s going to be really hard to justify spending $200 more for that stuff. You still get all the important stuff: the super-fast A14 processor, the excellent photo and video quality, HDR OLED display, Face ID, 5G, ceramic shield front display, and MagSafe. If you take a lot of photos and videos, you might want to spring for the 128GB model (the base model has 64GB of storage).
Best iPhone for photography: iPhone 12 Pro Max
BEst iphone for photography
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Typically, the “Max” version of an iPhone is the same as the regular-sized Pro version, only with a bigger display and a bigger battery. The iPhone 12 Pro Max actually has a different camera setup than the iPhone 12 Pro—and it’s worth the extra money if you want the very best photos. The only real drawback is that it’s quite big at 6.7 inches, so you’ll want to consider the size before buying. It’s also quite expensive at $1,099 and up. But if you can handle the size and price, you’ll be getting a ridiculously good camera.
Pros: Larger sensor, enhanced stabilization, better telephoto lens
Cons: Very big, expensive
Best iPhone for gaming: iPhone 12 Pro Max
best iphone for gaming
iPhone 12 Pro Max
It seems like a cop-out to simply pick the newest and most expensive iPhone as “best” for gaming, but there are real benefits here. Yes of course it has the fastest new A14 processor, as all iPhone 12 models do. But virtual gaming controls often work much better on a large display, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest. Gaming is perhaps the most battery-draining thing you can do on your iPhone, and the Max also has the biggest battery with the longest life of any iPhone ever.
Pros: Top performance, huge display, longest battery life ever
Cons: Really big, really expensive
Best iPhone for kids
best iphone for kids
iPhone SE (2020)
Most kids don’t need a large or an expensive phone. Let’s face it, kids are rough on electronics. The iPhone SE is plenty fast to run anything and will last several years. It’s also got Touch ID rather than Face ID, which sometimes struggles with very young faces (Apple says Face ID is only appropriate for people over 13). The smaller size fits better in young hands and pockets, and the $399 price tag will please parents.
Pros: Price, size, durability, performance
Cons: No Face ID, older design
Best iPhone for seniors: iPhone SE
best iphone for seniors
iPhone SE (2020)
The iPhone SE is a godsend for seniors or anyone else on a fixed income. Starting at only $399, it gives you a fully modern iPhone with an A13 processor, so it’ll likely get iOS updates for another four or five years. Even with just a single lens, the camera is quite good, and some seniors will find Touch ID easier to deal with than Face ID (especially if their previous smartphone was an older iPhone).
Pros: Price, display size, Face ID
Cons: Older processor, single camera
The best small iPhone: iPhone 12 mini
the best small iphone
Apple iPhone 12 mini
Small phone fans are not that great in number—sales data consistently shows that most people prefer larger phones—but they are very sure of their preference for a small phone. This year, Apple made a small version of its high-end model, the iPhone 12 mini. It’s a no-compromise small phone for those who don’t want to buy an “old” design or technology just to get a phone that’s easier to hold and manipulate. Battery life suffers a bit, because you just can’t fit a big battery in a small phone, but you otherwise all the iPhone 12 goodness in a tiny package including 5G and MagSafe.
Pros: Less expensive, small, full performance and features
Cons: Battery life
Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.