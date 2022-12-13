Best MacBook bags, cases and sleeves 2023

A good MacBook bag shares many qualities with a MacBook. We want it to be tough, so it needs to be made from good materials. We want to use it for multiple tasks, so it needs to have plenty of pockets and compartments. (And let’s admit it, with the diminishing number of ports on the MacBook, the bags often have the edge.) And since we all admire good design here, we certainly don’t mind if the bag looks fantastic.

Plus, whatever MacBook you’ve got, Air or Pro, you’ve probably spent enough on it that you don’t want to risk it breaking – and don’t mind spending just a little more to keep it safe.

There’s no shortage of companies out there that make protective accessories for MacBooks, from laptop bags and rucksacks to sleeves, covers, and cases that clip on directly, and plenty of them do their best to be just as stylish as the Mac they’re protecting.

We’ve rounded up a selection of our favourite cases, sleeves, backpacks and bags for the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, whether you have a 13-, 14- or 16-inch model, to keep your Mac safe.

All of the bags below fit those criteria, but we’ve been careful to choose bags that meet specific needs. Keep in mind that every bag here won’t fit every MacBook, but if a bag can’t handle the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we’ve been sure to make a note of it.