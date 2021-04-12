Looking for a way to save some money on the latest Apple products? Consider a refurbished MacBook, refurbished iPhone, or refurbished iPad from the Apple Certified Refurbished store. A refurbished product is just like a new, but at a lower price.

Here’s a quick guide with links to the best deals you can find on the refurb store, along with a FAQ guide if you want to know more about the ins and outs of the Apple Certified Refurbished store and buying a refurbished MacBook, desktop Mac, iPhone, or iPad. We make a recommendation of what to buy, but feel free to check out the store inventory to find the right model for you.

Editor’s note: Updated 04/12/21 to reflect the current inventory of the store.

Refurbished iPhone

As of this writing, the store has a few iPhone 11 Pro models available.

Which iPhone should you buy? Grab a 256GB iPhone 11 Pro (Unlocked) in Silver, Space Gray, Midnight Green, or Gold while you can. They sell for $849, which is $150 lower than the regular price. The 64GB model is also available in Space Gray, Midnight Green, or Gold for $759, which is $149 lower than the regular price.

Other iPhones to consider

Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB (Unlocked) in Silver, or Space Gray for $929, a saving of $170 from the regular price.

Refurbished 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s stock ebbs and flows. Sometimes there are several current MacBook Pro models to choose from, while other times the selection is small. Some are standard configurations, while others are customized built-to-order models.

At this writing, Apple has M1 models in stock. Most of the inventory are Intel-based models.

Which 13-inch MacBook Pro should you buy? Grab a Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 256GB SSD and 8GB of memory in Space Gray or Silver for $1,099. That’s a $200 savings.

Other 13-inch MacBook Pro to consider

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU, 8‑Core GPU, 512SSD and 8GB of memory in Silver for $1,269.

Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro

As of this writing, Apple’s inventory of the 16-inch MacBook Pro is filled with 2019 models. Apple did not update this laptop in 2020.

Which 16-inch MacBook Pro should you buy?

The Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz 6-core Intel Core i7 with Retina display in Silver or Space Grey is a good deal at $2,039, which is $360 lower than a brand new model. It comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M graphics card.

Other 16-inch MacBook Pro to consider

Refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz 8-core Intel Core i9 with Retina display in Silver or Space Gray for $2,379

Refurbished MacBook Air

Apple now has M1 MacBook Air models in the refurbished store as of this writing. Models with Intel processors are also available.

Which MacBook Air should you buy? The Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU is available in Gold, Silver, or Space Gray for $1,059. That’s $190 lower than a new version.

Other MacBook Air to consider

Refurbished 13.3-inch MacBook Air 1.1GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Retina Display and True Tone technology in Gold, Silver, or Space Gray for $1,019

Refurbished iPad

The refurb store can be a good place to save some money on an iPad, though might actually find better deals on brand-new iPads from Best Buy and other non-Apple retailers.

As of this writing, Apple has no iPads in stock. Come back at a later date.

Refurbished Apple Watch

The refurb store now has Series 5 watches. If you’ve been waiting, grab one now. The stock won’t last long.

Which Apple Watch should you buy? Apple has a Refurbished Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band for $579. That’s $120 lower than a new version.

Refurbished 21.5-inch iMac

As of this writing, Apple has a limited stock of refurbished 21.5-inch iMacs.

Which 21.5-inch iMac should you buy? Apple has a Refurbished 21.5-inch iMac 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 with Retina 4K display, 8GB of memory and a 1TB Fusion drive for $1,269, which is $230 less than a new model.

Refurbished 27-inch iMac

As of this writing, Apple does not have any refurbished 27-inch iMacs available.

Refurbished Mac mini

Apple is sold out of M1 Mac mini models. The models available use Intel CPUs.

Which Mac mini should you buy? The Refurbished Mac mini 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 – Space Gray for $929 is $170 cheaper than a new model.

Refurbished iMac Pro

Apple now has several different modesl in stock.

Which iMac Pro should you buy? Apple has a Refurbished 27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W with Retina 5K display for $3,819, a savings of $680.

Refurbished Mac Pro

Apple finally has stock of the new Mac Pro. It’s a pricey machine, so going with a refurb is a way to save some cash.

Which Mac Pro should you buy? For a brand new Mac Pro, Apple doesn’t offer standard configurations; it’s a machine you customize to your preferences. Since a refurbished Mac is a machine that a customer returned, all the Mac Pros in Apple’s refurbished inventory are ones that a customer designed. You can’t customize a refurb, so you basically have to pick what’s on the shelf. If you really want a refurb Mac Pro, you may have to settle for a model that doesn’t quite fit the specifications you want.

That being said, big savings could be had. For example, Apple is selling a Refurbished Mac Pro 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W, 8GB Radeon Pro 580X, 48GB of memory, and a 256GD SSD for $5,349. A new version of that model sells for $$6,299 So you save $950.

Refurbished Apple TV

The Apple TV rarely is available, but if you’re lucky, you can get a Refurbished Apple TV 4K 64GB for $169 and save $30.

Refurbished HomePod

As of this writing, Apple does not have any refurbished models in stock.