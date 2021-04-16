Apple has planted its own flag in the streaming wars with Apple TV+, its in-house streaming service that focuses almost entirely on original programming rather than an extensive library of existing TV shows or movies.

The service launched on November 1, 2019, and has been steadily releasing original content ever since. The COVID pandemic had a big impact on production throughout 2020, but new releases should start to pick up again in the fall.

This resource will list all the Apple TV+ content you can watch today, grouped by TV shows, limited series, and movies. There’s also a ton of new content in the works for Apple’s $4.99-a-month service. If you want to know what’s on the way, check out our list of upcoming Apple TV+ shows and movies.

Updated 04/16/21: A special bonus episode of ‘Mythic Quest’ is now available, in advance of the season 2 premiere on May 7. Documentary ‘The Year the Earth Changed’ is available now as well, along with second seasons of nature documentaries ‘Tiny World’ and ‘The Earth at Night in Color’.

Shows and series

These are all the episodic, recurring series you can currently watch on Apple TV+, ordered from the most recent premiere date to the oldest.

Mythic Quest ‘Everlight’ special

A special bonus episode in advance of Season 2. With the COVID pandemic over, the Mythic Quest crew returns to the offices for the company’s annual “Everlight” party. Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

Tiny World (Season 2)

Six more episodes of this nature documentary narrated by Paul Rudd, featuring spectacular footage of some of the smallest creatures in nature. Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

The Earth at Night in Color (Season 2)

Tom Hiddleston narrates six more episodes showcasing the nighttime activities of wild animals, shot using a new technique that enables full color in the dark. Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

For All Mankind (Season 2)

The story continues in the 1980s, almost a decade after season 1. Tensions escalate with the Soviets, and NASA struggles to push forward into the next generation of spaceflight. Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 19, 2021

The Snoopy Show (Season 1)

An animated series all about Snoopy, Charlie Brown’s famous dog. Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 5, 2021

Losing Alice (Season 1)

The series follows Alice, a 48-year-old female film director, who feels irrelevant since raising her family. She becomes obsessed with 24-year-old screenwriter Sophie, and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance, and success. Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 22, 2021

Servant (Season 2)

Continuing the mystery around Jericho’s disappearance. Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 15, 2021

Dickinson (Season 2)

The story continues as Emily struggles with her burgeoning notoriety. Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 8, 2021

Stillwater (Season 1)

A CG animated kids’ cartoon about three siblings who live next door to a wise panda named Stillwater, who teaches them new perspectives on life through Eastern philosophy. Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020

Doug Unplugs (Season 1)

A CG animated kids’ series that follows the robot Doug and his human friend Emma as they go on adventures and learn how the world works. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020

Helpsters (Season 2)

An educational series produced by Sesame Workshop. A group of monsters work together to help solve the problems of customers who enter their shop through teamwork and problem solving. Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 20, 2020

Ghostwriter (Season 2)

More mysteries for the kids in the bookstore. This season is only seven episodes. Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 9, 2020

Tehran (Season 1)

An espionage thriller that tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. Watch here

Premiered: Sept. 25, 2020

Ted Lasso (Season 1)

Jason Sudeikis plays American college football coach takes over as head coach of U.K. Premiere League soccer team AFC Richmond. Watch here

Premiered: Aug. 14, 2020

The Oprah Conversation (Season 1)

Oprah leads intimate discussions with today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders, and masters of their craft. Watch here

Premiered: July 30, 2020

Little Voice (Season 1)

A romantic comedy-drama about a singer-songwriter who struggles to be heard and find herself. Watch here

Premiered: July 10, 2020

Central Park (Season 1)

A musical comedy animated series from the creators of Bob’s Burgers, about the family of the Central Park groundskeeper and their attempts to foil the wealthy old woman who wants to buy and destroy the park. Watch here

Premiered: May 29, 2020

Fraggle Rock (Seasons 1-4)

Apple will reboot the classic Jim Henson show from the 1980s, but in the meantime, it has all four original seasons. This is a rare case where Apple TV+ has a library of old content. Watch here

Premiered: May 27, 2020

Mythic Quest (Quarantine Special)

A special filmed remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, detailing how the Mythic Quest staff is dealing with remote work. Watch here

Premiered: May 22, 2020

Trying (Season 1)

A British comedy series that follows a couple who want to become parents but are struggling to conceive. Watch here

Premiered: May 1, 2020

Home Before Dark (Season 1)

Based on the life of young Hilde Lysiak, a girl moves from New York to the small lakeside town her father is from, and investigates the town’s old mystery. Watch here

Premiered: April 3, 2020

Amazing Stories (Season 1)

An anthology of fantastical tales, reviving the acclaimed 1985 TV series. Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, among others. Watch here

Premiered: March 6, 2020

Mythic Quest (Season 1)

A comedy that follows the video game studio that produces the popular fictional online RPG Mythic Quest. Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 7, 2020

Little America (Season 1)

An anthology series based on the true stories of immigrants in America. Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 17, 2020

Truth Be Told (Season 1)

A true crime podcaster investigates the case of a convicted killer she previously painted as the murderer, who now claims he was framed. Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 6, 2019

Servant (Season 1)

A psychological horror series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 28, 2019

Helpsters (Season 1)

An educational series produced by Sesame Workshop. A group of monsters work together to help solve the problems of customers who enter their shop through teamwork and problem solving. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Oprah’s Book Club (Season 1)

A stand-alone version of the popular “Oprah’s Book Club” segment on her talk show. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Ghostwriter (Season 1)

A revival of the 1992 TV series, where four kids help a ghost in a bookstore solve mysteries that bring to life characters from the books. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Dickinson (Season 1)

A half-hour comedy-drama about the life of Emily Dickinson that blends period-era trappings with modern sensibilities, music, and dialogue. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

See (Season 1)

Hundreds of years after a plague kills most of humanity and robs the rest of their sight, a pair of twins are born who can see. Jason Momoa plays their adoptive father. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

The Morning Show (Season 1)

A drama about the production of a fictional morning news show amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Features big-name stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, and Billy Crudup. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

For All Mankind (Season 1)

How would history play out differently if the Soviet Union landed on the Moon before the United States? Watch here.

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Limited series

These limited series are comprised of multiple episodes, but are not expected to have multiple seasons or continue in an ongoing basis.

Calls

Based on the French series of the same name, using audio and minimal abstract visuals to tell nine short-form stories. Each episode follows a mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone conversations that quickly become surreal. Watch here

Premiered: March 19, 2021

Earth at Night in Color (season 1)

A six-part nature documentary series that films animals at night using new technology to capture full natural color. Narrated by Tom Hiddleston. Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020

Becoming You

Told through the eyes of hundreds of kids around the globe, this six-part documentary series shows how kids grow up from birth to age five. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020

Tiny World (season 1)

A six-part nature documentary about the lives of some of the smallest creatures in the wild. Narrated by Paul Rudd. Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 2, 2020

Long Way Up

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman ride Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles up from Argentina to Los Angeles. It is similar in style and scope to their previous outings in Long Way Round and Long Way Down. Watch here

Premiered: Sept. 18, 2020

Greatness Code

Seven famous athletes discuss their moments of greatness. Presented in a hybrid of live action and special effects. Watch here

Premiered: July 10, 2020

Dear…

A documentary series inspired by the “Dear Apple” ad campaign. Celebrities read letters by people whose lives they have changed through their work. Watch here

Premiered: June 5, 2020

Helpsters Help You

A remote-produced version of Helpsters made during the COVID-19 pandemic, staring the helpful monster Cody as she helps kids deal with what to do when life doesn’t go as expected. Watch here

Premiered: April 24, 2020

Defending Jacob

Based on the novel of the same name, parents deal with the accusation that their 14-year-old boy may have committed murder. Stars Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery. Watch here

Premiered: April 24, 2020

Fraggle Rock: Rock On!

A series of six shorts filmed remote during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the Fraggles talking to each other in remote caves. Watch here

Premiered: April 21, 2020

Home

A documentary series that examines the inspiration behind some very creative living spaces. Watch here

Premiered: April 17, 2020

Oprah Talks COVID-19

Oprah has remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges to provide insight, meaning, and tangible advice for the human spirit. Watch here

Premiered: March 21, 2020

Visible: Out on Television

A five-episode documentary series about the representation of LGBTQ+ people in television, on-screen and off. Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 14, 2020

Snoopy in Space

A dozen animated shorts in which Snoopy becomes a NASA astronaut and goes into space. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019

Movies, short films, and specials

Apple TV+ is home to a fair number of original movies, too. Some of the movies saw a limited theatrical release, but are listed here by the date they were made available on Apple TV+.

The Year the Earth Changed

Narrated by David Attenborough, this documentary special highlights the way nature has started to recover during the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch here

Premiered: April 16, 2021

Cherry

A young Ohio man takes a wild journey through love, military service, PTSD, drug addiction, and crime. Watch here

Premiered: March 12, 2021

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

A documentary that tells of the meteoric rise of singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Watch here

Premiered: Feb. 26, 2021

Palmer

Former high-school football star Eddie Palmer gets out of jail and tries to put his life together, and finds himself taking care of a unique young 7-year old kid. Watch here

Premiered: Jan. 29, 2021

Wolfwalkers

An animated film in which a young apprentice hunter journeys to Ireland with her father to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, she befriends a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 11, 2020

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

Mariah Carey talks to a big list of celebs as she moves from one musical number to the next. Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 4, 2020

Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds

A documentary about the study and cultural impact of meteorites and deep impacts sites. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 13, 2020

On the Rocks

Laura thinks she’s happily married, but when her husband starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to her father Felix, who insists they investigate the situation. Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 23, 2020

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Behind the scenes of the recording of Springsteen’s latest album “Letter To You.” Watch here

Premiered: Oct. 23, 2020

Boys State

A documentary film that dives into a week-long annual program in which a thousand Texas high school seniors gather for an elaborate mock exercise: building their own state government. Watch here

Premiered: Aug. 14, 2020

Greyhound

Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who is tasked with protecting a convoy of ships across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. Watch here

Premiered: July 10, 2020

Dads

A documentary film celebrating fatherhood featuring testimonials of Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more. Watch here

Premiered: June 19, 2020

Beastie Boys Story

A live documentary retrospective of the Beastie Boys, as told by Michael Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (Ad-Rock). Watch here

Premiered: April 24, 2020

Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth

An animated short family film where a seven-year-old learns about the wonders of the world from his parents and the Museum of Everything. Watch here

Premiered: April 17, 2020

The Banker

Businessmen Bernard Garrett and Joe Morris devise a plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans buy homes. They train a working-class white man to pose as the face of their real estate and banking empire. Watch here

Premiered: March 20, 2020

Hala

Hala Masood is a seventeen year old Pakistani American Muslim girl struggling with the clash of her family’s values versus her desires. Watch here

Premiered: Dec. 6, 2019

The Elephant Queen

Follow elephant matriarch Athena as she leads her family across the African landscape in search of water during a drought. Watch here

Premiered: Nov. 1, 2019