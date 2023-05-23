How to scan documents and make PDFs on your iPhone or iPad

Sometimes, you need to turn a piece of paper into a digital file. Maybe you need to include a receipt, registration, or other form of proof in an online form. Or, you want to keep copies of your important documents in the cloud, so they’re always accessible and safe from being lost or destroyed. Such documents are often digitized as Portable Document Format files (or PDFs).

It used to be that you needed to use either dedicated hardware or a third-party iPhone app to take a photo of a document and convert it to PDF. Apple has added a very handy document scanner into the Notes and Files apps, and it does a surprisingly good job of capturing most documents and converting them to PDF. Because it’s not very obvious, you’d be forgiven for not even knowing it exists. Here’s how you scan, convert, and store documents with Notes or Files.

Scan a document and save it as a PDF with Notes or Files

You can scan a document into Notes and then save it as a PDF (if you want to), or you can directly scan a document into the Files app as a PDF.