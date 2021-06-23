iPhone 13: A smaller notch could be the biggest change

It feels like just yesterday when we were peeling the protective film from the iPhone 12, but the launch of the next model is just around the corner. While we’re not sure of the name—we’re calling it the iPhone 13 here but it could be the iPhone 12s—we’ve already heard a lot about what the next iPhone will bring. Stay tuned to this article as we’ll update it with the newest and most credible reports as we hear them. Just remember, nobody knows for sure until Apple says so!

iPhone 13: The latest rumors

Reliable leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter has shared iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro dummies and they look largely similar to the iPhone 12. The camera positioning is shifted and the arrays appear slightly larger (so iPhone 12 cases probably won’t work), but otherwise, the handsets will be identical.

TrendForce (via Macrumors) reports that Apple will be sticking with 512GB of storage at the upper end rather than the 1TB that was rumored. The report also says the LiDAR sensors will remain exclusive to the Pro models.

Twitter leaker l0vetodream has tweeted out purported battery capacities for the iPhone 13, and they are all bigger than the iPhone 12. That follows a decrease in the battery capacity of the iPhone 12 as compared to the iPhone 11.

A MacRumors rendering showing the relative increase in camera bump size and thickness. MacRumors

iPhone 13: Sizes, design, and colors

The new iPhone in 2021 is expected to stick to the same overall size and shape as the iPhone 12 models, including flat edges. The rumors suggest that this year’s model is being considered an “iPhone 12S” of sorts, though it may or may not carry that name. The most notable cosmetic change on the outside is rumored to be a larger camera bump and a shift in the positioning of the camera, as seen in these dummies posted by Sonny Dickson on Twitter.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

One rumor from Indian site MySmartPrice previously suggested that the two-camera variants (the non-Pro models) will have the lenses arranged diagonally in the camera bump, rather than vertically, so these dummies seem accurate. Because of the larger camera bump, and the fact that the phone body is rumored to be ever-so-slightly thicker, you shouldn’t expect iPhone 12 cases to work on iPhone 13. Based on Jon Prosser’s leaked CAD drawings for the iPhone 13 (below), the camera array will be bigger and the phone will be slightly thicker as well.

Color options are unknown at this time, but Max Weinbach says the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max will be getting a new matte black option that is darker than this year’s graphite color that replaced space gray.

Jon Prosser has leaked CAD drawings for the iPhone 13, which mainly confirm what we already suspected about the upcoming handset. Jon Prosser

While the iPhone 12 mini has not sold as well as some hoped, current rumors suggest that there will still be a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini. Thus, we’re told to expect four models just like the iPhone 12: a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13: A smaller notch

The display cutout (aka “notch”) for the TrueDepth and other sensors has been with us since the iPhone X, and it may change its size for the first time with the 2021 iPhone. Apple is expected to move the speaker up to the top edge of the display area, clearing room for the camera and other sensors to move closer together, which will make the notch smaller. More recently, DigiTimes reported that Apple had “decided to scale down the die size by 40-50% for VCSEL chips used in 3D face ID sensors for new iPhone and iPad devices to be rolled out later in 2021,” a move that will cut costs and reduce the amount of space necessary to house the True Depth camera.

The iPhone 13’s smaller notch is allegedly on display here. Macrumors

The smaller notch will allow for a little more room in the status bar, though we don’t yet know how Apple will fill it. We might get one additional indicator icon on each side of the notch. While a smaller notch probably won’t dramatically change the iPhone 13, it will probably be the most notable visual change to the new model.

iPhone 13: Camera upgrades

According to Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the ‌iPhone 13, 13 mini, and 13 Pro‌ will have the same f/1.6, 7-element wide-angle lens as the iPhone 12, while the 13 Pro Max will get a 7-element lens with a slightly improved f/1.5 aperture. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives claims that the entire iPhone 13 lineup may get the LiDAR sensor, while other analysts believe it will still be limited to Pro models.

It is expected that the Ultra Wide camera on all iPhone 13 models will be improved from a 5-element f/2.4 lens to a 6-element f/1.8 lens. There is disagreement among analysts about whether this improvement will come to all models or just Pro models.

Sensor-shift stabilization, currently only on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is rumored to make its way across the entire iPhone 13 lineup. A recent report from DigiTimes seemingly confirmed that rumor, though we don’t know to which cameras it will apply. Sensor-shift stabilization, which steadies the sensor rather than the camera lens for improved blur reduction, is currently limited to the wide lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 13: Always-on, ProMotion 120Hz display

After years of the iPad Pro being the only Apple device to feature a refresh rate higher than 60Hz, we may finally get 120Hz ProMotion in this years’ new iPhones. The 120Hz ProMotion display is likely to be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro models, and it will still be an OLED display.

Max Weinbach of the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel reports that the next iPhone could have an always-on lock screen. You will see the clock and battery life indicator, and notifications will appear, though we don’t know what other information (if any) will be featured. To conserve battery life, Apple could use an LPTO (low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide) OLED display like the one in the Apple Watch.

iPhone 13: A15 processor, battery, and other specs

As is true every year, we expect the next iPhone to feature an all-new Apple-designed processor. This one is likely to be called the A15, and it will probably be produced by TSMC on an enhanced 5nm process. Expect some small-but-significant improvements to CPU and GPU performance, along with a faster Neural Engine, image processor, and enhanced energy efficiency.

Several leakers and analysts say that this will be the first year that Apple will produce an iPhone with an 1TB storage option. However, a recent report from TrendForce counters that claim, saying Apple is sticking with 512GB at the upper end.

When it comes to wireless technology, the whole lineup will almost certainly once again feature 5G, this time using the Qualcomm Snapdragon X60 modem.

Some rumors suggest the battery will be a little larger this year, likely to help offset increased power use from the ProMotion display or always-on lock screen. Twitter leaker L0vetodream who has a very reliable track record, has tweeted possible capacities for the iPhone 12, and they are much bigger than their predecessors. According to the account, the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 4,352mAh battery, while the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have 3,095mAh batteries, and the iPhone 12 mini’s battery clocks in at 2,406mAh. That compares to 3,687mAh (iPhone 12 Pro Max), 2,815mAh (iPhone 12/12Pro), and 2,227mAh (iPhone 12 mini).

However, larger batteries doesn’t necessarily mean the phone will last longer. Apple might need the extra juice to power the always-on display.

iPhone 13: iOS 15 and other features

Apple introduced iOS 15 at WWDC, and it brings several enhancements to the iPhone, including new FaceTime features, a robust sharing platform, better notification management, and a lot more. All of these features will be available on the iPhone 13 when it ships in the fall, along with others that are exclusive to the new hardware, including the rumored always-on display.

The iPhone 13 lineup is expected to be announced at an event in September. Preorders typically start a few days after the event, and at least some models of the phones are usually released two or three weeks later. We haven’t heard any rumors about the price yet, but we assume it will be in line with the iPhone 12.