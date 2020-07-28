Updated

How to cancel Apple Music

You've given Apple Music a try, but it's not for you. Here's how to cancel your subscription.

apple music
Apple

Table of Contents
Apple has a free trial for Apple Music to see if you like the service. After the trial expires, you have to pay $10 per month for a single user membership or $15 per month for a family membership. If you like Apple Music, you don’t need to do anything after the trial; your credit card on file with your account will be charged automatically.

But what do you do if you don’t want an Apple Music membership? Below you’ll find instructions for how to end your trial on the iPhone or iPad, Mac, or on the web.

Cancel Apple Music using your iPhone or iPad

These are instructions for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

1. Open the Music app.

2. Tap For You at the bottom of the screen.

3. At the For You screen, tap your profile icon at the top right of the screen. It’s the round icon with your initials.

4. The Account screen should appear. Tap Manage Subscription.

cancel apple music ios13 IDG

5. The Edit Subscription screen should appear. You can tap the Cancel Free Trial/Cancel Subscription button at the bottom of the screen to cancel.

6. A Confirm Cancellation pop-up will appear. Tap Confirm to cancel, or Not Now if you changed your mind.

You can also cancel Apple Music through Settings > your Apple ID account > Subscriptions.

Cancel Apple Music on macOS Catalina or later

Starting with macOS Catalina, Apple replaced the iTunes app with separate Music, Podcasts, and TV apps. Cancelling Apple Music is actually done in the App Store app.

1. Launch the App Store app.

2. Click on View Information at the top right of the window.

app store catalina view information IDG

3. You may have to enter your Apple ID password.

4. At the Account Information screen, scroll down to the Manage section. Look for Subscriptions and to the right of that, click Manage.

app store catalina subscriptions Apple

5. The Subscriptions screen will appear, with information about your Apple subscriptions. Under the Active section, look for Apple Music, and to the right, click Edit.

app store catalina music manage subscription Apple

6. The Edit Subscription screen for Apple Music will appear. Scroll down and you will find the Cancel Free Trial/Cancel Subscription button. Click it.

app store catalina music cancel subscription Apple

7. The App Store app will ask you to confirm your cancellation. Click Confirm to continue, or click Not Now if you changed your mind.

Cancel Apple Music though in the iTunes app (macOS before Catalina)

1. iTunes Account Info

itunes 12 acct info

Launch iTunes. See the user icon, the circle with a human silhouette? (If your window is wide enough, your name will next to the icon.) Click on it and a menu will appear. Select Account Info.

2. Settings

itunes 12 acct subscriptions

After you enter your Apple ID password, you’ll see the iTunes Account Information page. Scroll down to the Settings section. Find the Subscriptions listing and click on the Manage link across from it.

3. Manage Subscriptions

itunes 12 apple music subscription

You should now be in iTunes’s Manage Subscription section. You’ll see a list of your subscriptions, including Apple Music. It will also show when your free trial ends, and that auto renew is on. Click on the Edit link.

4. Turn off auto renew

itunes 12 apple music turn off renew

This screen shows your membership options. Turn off auto renewal by selecting the Off option under Automatic Renewal. This section also lets you select between an Individual and Family membership.

If you want to reactivate auto renewal, just follow the same steps, and then select the type of membership you want.

Cancel Apple Music on the web

1. In your web browser, go to music.apple.com.

2. Click on the account icon at the upper right of the page. (It’s the circle icon with a silhouette of a person.) Select Settings.

apple music web account settings button Apple

3. Enter your Apple ID username and password if needed.

4. At the Account Settings page, scroll to the bottom to the Subscriptions section. Click on Manage.

apple music web manage subscriptions IDG

5. A pop-up will appear. At the bottom is a Cancel Subscription button. Click it.

apple music web edit subscriptions Apple

6. You will be asked to confirm your cancellation. Click Confirm to continue, or click Not Now if you changed your mind.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

  
