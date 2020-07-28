How to cancel Apple Music

Apple has a free trial for Apple Music to see if you like the service. After the trial expires, you have to pay $10 per month for a single user membership or $15 per month for a family membership. If you like Apple Music, you don’t need to do anything after the trial; your credit card on file with your account will be charged automatically.

But what do you do if you don’t want an Apple Music membership? Below you’ll find instructions for how to end your trial on the iPhone or iPad, Mac, or on the web.

Cancel Apple Music using your iPhone or iPad

These are instructions for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

1. Open the Music app.

2. Tap For You at the bottom of the screen.

3. At the For You screen, tap your profile icon at the top right of the screen. It’s the round icon with your initials.

4. The Account screen should appear. Tap Manage Subscription.

5. The Edit Subscription screen should appear. You can tap the Cancel Free Trial/Cancel Subscription button at the bottom of the screen to cancel.

6. A Confirm Cancellation pop-up will appear. Tap Confirm to cancel, or Not Now if you changed your mind.

You can also cancel Apple Music through Settings > your Apple ID account > Subscriptions.

Cancel Apple Music on macOS Catalina or later

Starting with macOS Catalina, Apple replaced the iTunes app with separate Music, Podcasts, and TV apps. Cancelling Apple Music is actually done in the App Store app.

1. Launch the App Store app.

2. Click on View Information at the top right of the window.

3. You may have to enter your Apple ID password.

4. At the Account Information screen, scroll down to the Manage section. Look for Subscriptions and to the right of that, click Manage.

5. The Subscriptions screen will appear, with information about your Apple subscriptions. Under the Active section, look for Apple Music, and to the right, click Edit.

6. The Edit Subscription screen for Apple Music will appear. Scroll down and you will find the Cancel Free Trial/Cancel Subscription button. Click it.

Apple

7. The App Store app will ask you to confirm your cancellation. Click Confirm to continue, or click Not Now if you changed your mind.

Cancel Apple Music though in the iTunes app (macOS before Catalina)

1. iTunes Account Info

Launch iTunes. See the user icon, the circle with a human silhouette? (If your window is wide enough, your name will next to the icon.) Click on it and a menu will appear. Select Account Info.

2. Settings

After you enter your Apple ID password, you’ll see the iTunes Account Information page. Scroll down to the Settings section. Find the Subscriptions listing and click on the Manage link across from it.

3. Manage Subscriptions

You should now be in iTunes’s Manage Subscription section. You’ll see a list of your subscriptions, including Apple Music. It will also show when your free trial ends, and that auto renew is on. Click on the Edit link.

4. Turn off auto renew

This screen shows your membership options. Turn off auto renewal by selecting the Off option under Automatic Renewal. This section also lets you select between an Individual and Family membership.

If you want to reactivate auto renewal, just follow the same steps, and then select the type of membership you want.

Cancel Apple Music on the web

1. In your web browser, go to music.apple.com.

2. Click on the account icon at the upper right of the page. (It’s the circle icon with a silhouette of a person.) Select Settings.

3. Enter your Apple ID username and password if needed.

4. At the Account Settings page, scroll to the bottom to the Subscriptions section. Click on Manage.

5. A pop-up will appear. At the bottom is a Cancel Subscription button. Click it.

6. You will be asked to confirm your cancellation. Click Confirm to continue, or click Not Now if you changed your mind.