The Week in iOS Accessories: Raving about Ravean
Raving about Ravean
This week’s roundup of iOS accessories includes a new line of coats from Ravean. How are they iOS accessories? Well, they include backup batteries to charge your iPhone while you’re out and about. Read on!
Beaver Electronics
The $50 Quarter Super Charge Power Bank is a super-thin external battery: It’s 12.5-mm thick, can charge your phone in 15 minutes, and has a button-free design.
Cheero
The $50 Danboard Portable Dual Port Charger has a capacity of 10400mAh and is equipped with a dual-USB output; the unit turns off when charging is complete. It comes with a handy carrying pouch.
Globe
Need a last-minute gift for the skater in your life? The $250 GSB Blazer and $300 GSB Spinner are skateboards with Bluetooth speakers built right-in. Both have a 50mm driver and passive radiator so you can feel the bass under your feet. The main difference? Size: The Blazer is 26 inches; the Spinner 31.25 inches.
HyperLink
The HyperLink wristband for Apple Watch is designed to be comfortable: It’s breathable, dissipates heat, and doesn’t pinch or catch arm hairs. Oh, and it looks pretty good, too.
Ravean
The Ravean is a jacket with a built-in backup battery that lets you charge your phone while you’re on the go. It comes in two models: $199 for the heated down jacket with hood, and $129 for the heated hoodie. It’s an accessory and a very functional piece of clothing.
Solar Paper
The $200 Solar Paper “is the world’s smallest solar charger for the amount of potential wattage it can generate. Solar Paper can reliably charge your smartphone in about 2.5 hours on a sunny day.” It’s thin, lightweight, and eco-friendly.
Sony
The $350 Sony HD Pico Mobile Projector connects to your mobile devices, and projects a 1920-by-720 HD picture. It also features a built-in 3400mAh battery, which can be used as a backup battery for your iPhone or iPad.
Twelve South
We’ve told you about the HiRise Deluxe iPhone stand from Twelve South. So what’s the big news? Well, now the stand is available in rose gold. It’s a limited-edition version of the product, one that sells for $60.
USB Fever
The $130 10-port Super USB Charging Dock lets you charge 10 mobile devices at once. It’s even small enough to take on the road as a travel companion to charge all your iOS devices. It’s available in both black and white.