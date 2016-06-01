10 Mac games you need to play from May 2016

Space is vast, and so too should be strategy games that hope to share in its scale, right? Luckily, Stellaris ($40) is up to the task: Paradox’s space exploration strategy game lets you jet off into the cosmos to find new alien life forms, interact with them, and soak in the emergent stories that follow. You can battle enemies or embrace diplomacy; it’s your choice to make, and there’s so much out there to experience.

Reviews have been a bit mixed—so much so that Paradox had to defend one critical reviewer from rabid fans. But there’s been a lot of praise for the immense scope of the game and the flexibility of the systems, and Paradox is known for improving its games over the long haul. This could be one universe that’s well worth getting lost in, as PCWorld suggests in its review.