Black Friday deals: Best sales on TVs, speakers, and streaming video devices

There’s a lot to love about Black Friday and the opportunity it provides to score some sweet deals. But there’s also a lot to be leery of. That seems particularly true of home-theater deals, which can present a minefield of sub-par models from the big brands, outdated tech, and trumped-up “bargains” that aren’t actually that at all.

Lucky for you, we’re willing to sift through the crap in search of the real gems. Below you can see the great finds we unearthed last Black Friday. We’ve got our eyes peeled for the best home-theater deals to be had on Black Friday 2017 and we'll update our list accordingly.