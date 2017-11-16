Black Friday deals: The best discounts on Apple gear (so far)

Apple products on the cheap are hard to come by, even on mega shopping holidays like Black Friday. But in years past, we’ve been able to score some major deals on lots of different Apple goodies—2016’s deals included the iPhone 7, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and MacBook Pro. (Yes, seriously.) If you’re ok with slightly older stuff, the savings are even better.

We’re not sure what 2017 will have in store just yet, but we’ll keep this page updated as deals are announced—Apple typically doesn’t announce their in-store deals until the week of Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, take a look at 2016’s deals to give you an idea of the things you might be able to find based on year’s past.

Black Friday deals: 2016

iPhone 7

Adam Patrick Murray

Some of Apple’s older iPhones can be had at a discount, but for the iPhone 7, you’ll be settling for in-store gift cards—not a bad consolation prize, especially if you have other stuff on your shopping list.

Best Buy: Get a $100 Best Buy gift card if you buy any iPhone 7 with a monthly installment plan or a lease agreement for Sprint.

Target: Get a $250 Target gift card if you buy an iPhone 7 with a monthly installment plan or lease agreement from AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon

Walmart: Get a $250 Walmart gift card if you buy any iPhone with a monthly installment plan or a lease agreement from AT&T or Verizon.

iPads

Logitech

Best Buy: Save $125 on all iPad mini 4 models, starting at $224.99 for the 16GB Wi-Fi only model. Also, the iPad Air 2 and 9.7-inch iPad Pro are $125 off (in store only).

Target: Target has several iPad models on sale:

9.7-inch iPad Pro starts at $449 in stores (usually $599)

iPad Air 2 starts at $274 in stores and online (down from $399)

iPad mini 3 starts at $249 in stores and online (regularly $399)

iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular starts at $249.99 in stores and online (regularly $530)

iPad mini 2 starts at $200, in stores only

Walmart: The iPad mini 2 is on sale for $199 (down from $269, in stores only). Don’t count Apple’s tiniest iPad mini out just yet!

MacBooks

Adam Patrick Murray

Surprisingly, there are some MacBook steals out there this year. Jump on these before they disappear.

B&H Photo: You can get the older MacBook Pro with Retina display at $100 to $400 off, depending on the configuration. Plus, all 12-inch MacBook (the USB-C model) and MacBook Air configurations are $100 off.

Best Buy: Save up to $200 on select MacBook models—including the newest entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro (without the Touch Bar) for $1,399 instead of $1,499. Other options include the older 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros with Retina display for $200 off, and discounted MacBook Airs in select stores.

Apple Watch

Apple

Best Buy: Original Apple Watch models have been deeply discounted—the stainless steel models start at $250, with most discounted $350 to $400 from their original prices, and you can get aluminum Apple Watch Sport models starting at $189. But the newer Series 1 (with S2 chip) and Series 2 (S2 chip, GPS, and waterproof) models are the same prices as at the Apple store, $269 and up. You can also snag some third-party Apple Watch bands on clearance.

Kohl’s: While the Apple Watch itself isn’t on sale, Kohl’s is offering $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend, so you can buy a full-priced Apple Watch Series 2 on Black Friday and get $105 in rewards back.

Target: You can get an Apple Watch Series 1 starting at $200—a step up from the original Watch, and $69 cheaper than Apple’s list price.

iPods

Don’t laugh—iPods make great stocking stuffers. And Target has them on sale: Take 20 percent off all iPod models.

Apple TV

Another excellent gift option, especially with the upcoming TV app coming out in December. Take 25 percent off any Apple TV purchased at Target.

Beats Headphones

Best Buy: The newest Beats Solo3 Wireless with Apple’s W1 chip are $50 off, making them $249.99, and all previous models are discounted $60 to $160, including the Solo 2 wireless, Powerbeats2, and Beats Studio.

Hey… what about the Apple store?

Apple is having a one-day shopping event in stores and online, taking place only on Friday. What kind of deals are available? Gift cards. You can get a gift card worth up to $150 when you purchase select Apple gifts. Here’s a breakdown:

iPhone SE: Apple gift card for up to $50 when you purchase a SIM-free version (prices start at $399)

Apple gift card for up to $50 when you purchase a SIM-free version (prices start at $399) iPhone 6s: Apple gift card for up to $50 when you purchase a SIM-free version (prices start at $549)

Apple gift card for up to $50 when you purchase a SIM-free version (prices start at $549) iPhone 6s Plus: Apple gift card for up to $50 when you purchase a SIM-free version (prices start at $649)

Apple gift card for up to $50 when you purchase a SIM-free version (prices start at $649) iPad Pro: Apple gift card for up to $100 (prices start at $599)

Apple gift card for up to $100 (prices start at $599) iPad Air 2: Apple gift card for up to $100 (prices start at $399)

Apple gift card for up to $100 (prices start at $399) iPad mini 4: Apple gift card for up to $100 (prices start at $399)

Apple gift card for up to $100 (prices start at $399) Apple Watch Series 1: $25 Apple gift card for any Series 1 model (prices start at $269)

$25 Apple gift card for any Series 1 model (prices start at $269) MacBook (12-inch, USB-C version): $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $1299)

(12-inch, USB-C version): $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $1299) MacBook Pro (13- and 15-inch Retina versions, non Touch Bar): $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $1299)

(13- and 15-inch Retina versions, non Touch Bar): $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $1299) MacBook Air: $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $999)

$150 Apple gift card (prices start at $999) iMac: $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $1099)

$150 Apple gift card (prices start at $1099) Mac Pro: $150 Apple gift card (prices start at $2999)

$150 Apple gift card (prices start at $2999) Apple TV: $25 Apple gift card (prices start at $149)