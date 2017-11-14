Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

47% off HDMI Female to Female Coupler 2-Pack, Gold Plated High Speed Adapter - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

hdmi coupler
Amazon

Here's an adapter that's always good to have on hand. Pop one of them on the end of an HDMI cable and extend your back-of-the-tv HDMI port around front where it's easier to access. Or use them to couple multiple HDMI cables together for extended reach. Supports 3D and 4k signals. The list price of $10.99 has been reduced to just $5.89 for the two-pack. See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "47% off HDMI Female to Female Coupler 2-Pack, Gold Plated High Speed Adapter - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Ship VCE® (2 PACK) HDMI Female to Female Adapter Gold Plated High Speed HDMI Female Coupler 3D&4K Resolution

    $5.19
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.