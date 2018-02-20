12 sweet cases for the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro hits a sweet spot for many—it’s big enough to offer productivity gains, yet small enough to still be pretty portable. If you’re using the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro as a laptop replacement and toting it all over town with you, you’ve probably realized this by now: You need a case or some sort of protection for it. It’s still an iPad, after all, not a laptop, and that big, bright, 10.5-inch screen is easily damaged. But don’t worry—we’ve got your back. Here are some of the coolest cases on the market.

(Looking for a keyboard case? We have those, too.)