Apple TV 4K and tvOS: Everything you need to know about Apple’s digital media streamer

Apple TV has grown up a lot since its iTV days. It’s not just for video rentals and purchases anymore—Apple TV handles just about anything we watch, from House of Cards to Game of Thrones and Major League Baseball games, and now that also includes Apple TV+ content and Apple Arcade games.

With an extensive library of apps, Siri support, and a drop-dead simple interface, Apple TV is one of the underrated players in Apple’s lineup. Just like all those years ago, it’s still the device that “completes the story” of Apple’s entertainment ecosystem, and even without some of the bells and whistles of its competitors, Apple TV is still one of the best streaming boxes you can buy—from SD to HD to brilliant 4K.

And we’ve got everything you need to know about it. Whether you’re buying your first one or just want to learn a few more tricks, make sure to bookmark our guide to Apple TV and tvOS as we keep it updated with all the latest news, features, tricks, and tips.

The latest: Rumored update in March 2020

The Apple TV 4K was released in 2017, and since it hasn’t been updated in so long, the rumor mill is generating some fresh rumblings. The latest is that we could see new hardware this spring, based on reports that an “Apple TV Gen X” has appeared in the database of retailer Target for $179. There are no details on what the update could include, but you can probably count on at least a speedy new processor to give Apple Arcade games a boost.

Apple TV 4K review

Apple TV 4K is awfully close to being a cutting-edge home theater streamer. Find out more about the Apple TV 4K in our full review.

Apple TV 4K Specs

Size and weight

Height: 1.4 inches

Width: 3.9 inches

Depth: 3.9 inches

Weight: 15 ounces

Capacity

32GB or 64GB

Chip and RAM

A10X Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture

RAM: 3GB

Apple The Apple TV 4k brings HDMI 2a and gigabit ethernet.

Ports/Connectivity

HDMI 2.0a

802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO, simultaneous dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz)

Gigabit ethernet

Bluetooth 5.0

IR receiver

Video Formats

H.264/HEVC SDR video up to 2160p, 60 fps, Main/Main 10 profile

HEVC Dolby Vision (Profile 5)/HDR10 (Main 10 profile) up to 2160p

H.264 Baseline Profile level 3.0 or lower with AAC-LC audio up to 160 Kbps per channel, 48kHz, stereo audio in .m4v, .mp4, and .mov file formats

MPEG-4 video up to 2.5 Mbps, 640 by 480 pixels, 30 fps, Simple profile with AAC-LC audio up to 160 Kbps, 48kHz, stereo audio in .m4v, .mp4, and .mov file formats

In the box

Apple TV

Siri Remote

Power cord

Lightning to USB Cable

Price

32GB: $179

64GB: $199

Apple TV HD review

Apple last updated Apple TV HD in 2015, and at the time, we had this to say: “AirPlay is an extremely convenient way to mirror your Mac or iOS device’s screen to your television, and Apple TV is of course the only set-top box that can play content rented or purchased from the iTunes Store.” Read our full review.

Apple TV HD specs

Size and weight

Height: 1.4 inches

Width: 3.9 inches

Depth: 3.9 inches

Weight: 15 ounces

Capacity

32GB

Chip and RAM

Apple A8 chip with 64-bit architecture

RAM: 2GB

Apple You’ll need to bring your own HDMI cable to hook up Apple TV to your TV set.

Ports/Connectivity

HDMI 1.4

802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

10/100BASE-T ethernet

USB‑C

Bluetooth 4.0

IR receiver

Video Formats

H.264 video up to 1080p, 60 frames per second, High or Main Profile level 4.2 or lower

H.264 Baseline Profile level 3.0 or lower with AAC-LC audio up to 160 Kbps per channel, 48kHz, stereo audio in .m4v, .mp4, and .mov file formats

MPEG-4 video up to 2.5 Mbps, 640 by 480 pixels, 30 frames per second, Simple Profile with AAC-LC audio up to 160 Kbps, 48kHz, stereo audio in .m4v, .mp4, and .mov file formats

In the box

Apple TV

Siri Remote

Power cord

Lightning to USB Cable

Price

$149

Apple TV FAQ

Can I watch 4k content?

The Apple TV 4K streams 4K content, provided you have a TV that supports it.

What about HDR and Dolby Vision?

Yes and yes. But again, you’ll need an Apple TV 4K and TV that supports it.

What do I need to get started?

Pretty much all you need to buy is an HDMI cable. Any one will do, so stay away from high-priced cables.

Susie Ochs/IDG Your Siri remote has a Lightning charging port, but don’t worry, you won’t need to use it very often.

How do I get 4K content?

If you have a Netflix subscription, you can can upgrade to the premium plan to be able to stream 4K content. Many Netflix original shows are offered in 4K, as well as many movies. You can also find 4K titles on Hulu and Amazon Prime (once it’s available).

What about iTunes?

Yes, Apple is selling 4K movies and TV shows through the Apple TV Store.

Does Apple TV 4K support Dolby Atmos surround sound?

Apple TV can support Dolby Atmos if the device is running tvOS 12.

Are there any other differences between models?

In iFixit’s customary teardown, it found the two models to be extremely similar but there are a couple minor differences. For one, the power supply in the 4K model is rated for 12V at 1.083A and the non-4K model is 12V at 0.917A. Additionally, there’s a new user-replaceable fan on the 4K model with eight exhaust ports.

Why does the Siri Remote have a Lightning port?

Apple The only change on the new Siri remote is a white circle around the Menu button.

The Lightning port on the Siri Remote is for charging. Depending on how often you use it, you shouldn’t have to plug it in more often than once every few months. To check the battery level, head over to Remotes and Devices inside the Settings app, select Bluetooth, and you’ll see a battery indicator next to Remote.

Is the Siri remote different on Apple TV 4K?

Technically no. But there is a visual change from prior models that aims to prevent people from trying to use it upside down: The menu button has a white circle around it. The new style remote also comes with the non-4K Apple TV.

tvOS FAQ

How do I know if I’m running the latest version?

You can check for software updates by heading to the Settings app and opening the System tab. Select Software Updates and scroll up to Update Software. If an update is available, you will be prompted to download and install it. You can also choose to turn on automatic updates.

How can I test out beta versions?

Apple includes tvOS in the Beta Software Program, so you can download the latest version of tvOS on your Apple TV right now. To get it, you’ll first need to sign up for the beta program at Apple.com if you haven’t already as part of the iOS or macOS betas. Then, head over to the Settings app on your Apple TV and find System. Open it, select Software Updates, and click Get Public Beta Updates to turn on over-the-air downloads. Select the Agree button and then scroll up to Update Software. Finally, click Download and Install, and wait for your Apple TV to restart.

How is AirPlay 2 different from Airplay?

The original AirPlay was essentially an easy way to get content from you iOS devices to your TV screen. With version 2, AirPlay has expanded its capabilities. You can now stream audio to multiple sources, meaning your Apple TV will act as a hub that lets you send music all throughout your house, not just your main home theater system. Additionally, your Apple TV can double as a AirPlay “speaker,” so you can send audio from your Mac or iOS device to your surround sound system with just a tap.

IDG It’s easy to download and install apps on Apple TV.

How do I download apps?

Just like on Macs and iOS devices, Apple TV has a dedicated store for downloading and installing apps. Select the App Store icon on your home screen, and you can navigate and search for apps like you do on your other devices. And they’ll all be designed to look their best on the big screen.

Is Amazon Prime Video available?

Amazon Prime came to the Apple TV in December of 2017. You can find the Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV in the App Store.

What’s Single sign-on?

With Single sign-on on Apple TV, you won’t have to repeatedly enter the username and password for your cable provider every time you want to watch an app that requires it. The availability of this feature varies.

If your provider is allows it, you’ll only need to sign in once and every app that requires a cable log-in will automatically be filled in with the appropriate credentials. If your carrier doesn’t allow it, you’ll still be able to store your username and password in Settings, but each app that requires it will still prompt you to sign in individually.

What’s the TV app?

The TV app landed late last year as part of the tvOS 10.1 update, and it serves as a sort of smart grid for the things you’re watching (or might want to watch). Inside you’ll find links to your purchases and rentals, things you might like, and whatever you’re in the middle of watching (like the latest episode of Game of Thrones, for example). However, you won’t find any original programming from Netflix represented in the TV app.

On my iPhone, TV replaces Movies and TV Shows. Why are they still on my Apple TV?

On Apple TV, the TV app functions as more of a guide than a streaming platform, so you’ll be shuffled off to the appropriate app when you find something you want to watch.

How can I play games?

To play a game on your Apple TV, you can download one in the tvOS App Store. Most games use the Siri Remote as a controller, but some will require the purchase of a third-party Bluetooth gamepad.

Can I still stream games from my iPhone?

Yes! To turn on AirPlay Mirroring, swipe up from the bottom of the screen on your iOS device to access the Control Center, and tap the AirPlay icon to mirror the content to your screen. Then you can play the game as you normally would, using your iPhone or iPad as a controller.

IDG Siri’s smarts are on full display with Apple TV.

How do I use Siri?

There’s no wake command for Siri on the Apple TV, so you’ll need to press and hold the microphone button to speak to it. When you’re done, let go of the button and it will (hopefully) carry out your request.

What can Siri do?

Siri on Apple TV isn’t nearly as robust as it is on the iPhone, but it’s still a pretty useful companion. You can find content using a variety of criteria, including movie name, genre, director, or actor, and there are all sorts of things you can ask while something is streaming, such as, “What did she just say,” or “Skip ahead 10 minutes.” Additionally, you can control Apple Music, launch apps, check the weather, or get sports scores, as well as watch live content using Live Tune-in. You can find a comprehensive list of Siri commands here.

What’s Live Tune-in exactly?

Some channels that offer live streams can use Siri to quickly tune in to a broadcast. You can things like, “Watch ESPN live,” or “Show me the Warriors game,” and Siri will automatically switch your Apple TV to the in-progress stream. Supported channels include: