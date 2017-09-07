video

Buying a new iPhone 8 soon? Here are the essential tips you need to know

Pre-ordering a new iPhone will prove extra difficult this year, so here is your guide to getting your hands on one.

Mobile
3 essential tips for buying a new iPhone 8   (2:25)
More for you to like:
iPhone 8 Mockup
iPhone 8: What to expect from Apple’s September event iPhone 8: What to expect from...
Missing iOS 11 Features
How Apple can fix iOS 11 | The iPhone Show How Apple can fix iOS 11 | The...
Oscar using iPhone
Is this the iPhone 8 of your dreams? | The iPhone Show Is this the iPhone 8 of your...
Macworld Podcast
Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The Rock & Siri, iOS 10.3.3, iPhone 8 Macworld Podcast Episode 566: The...
Screen recording on the iPhone under iOS 11
What are the best hidden features in iOS 11? | The iPhone Show What are the best hidden features...
iOS 11
What does iOS 11 reveal about the iPhone 8? | The iPhone Show What does iOS 11 reveal about the...
With limited quantities and demand at an all-time high, pre-ordering a new iPhone 8 will be extra challenging this year. Here are some tips so you can get your hands on one.
3 essential tips for buying a new iPhone 8 (2:25)
More like this

Do you want a new iPhone? Don’t event think about camping out at an Apple Store.

It’s always been a little stressful trying to buy a new iPhone right when it comes out. But the hype around the iPhone 8 is crazier than usual, and rumor has it that it will only be available in limited quantities when it launches—which means that the supply-and-demand will definitely not be on our side.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, I reveal some valuable tips on how to successfully pre-oder a new coveted iPhone 8. To get a leg up, watch the video above and make sure you get ready for iPhone mania ahead of Apple's fall event scheduled for next Tuesday, September 12.

Have you used these tips and been triumphant? Or know of any other suggestions for being one of the first people to get your hands on a new iPhone? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

And don’t forget to catch up on previous episodes of The iPhone Show.

Related:

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon