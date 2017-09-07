Buying a new iPhone 8 soon? Here are the essential tips you need to know

Do you want a new iPhone? Don’t event think about camping out at an Apple Store.

It’s always been a little stressful trying to buy a new iPhone right when it comes out. But the hype around the iPhone 8 is crazier than usual, and rumor has it that it will only be available in limited quantities when it launches—which means that the supply-and-demand will definitely not be on our side.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, I reveal some valuable tips on how to successfully pre-oder a new coveted iPhone 8. To get a leg up, watch the video above and make sure you get ready for iPhone mania ahead of Apple's fall event scheduled for next Tuesday, September 12.

