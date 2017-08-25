The HomePod needs to run third-party iOS apps. Here's why

Even though Apple’s HomePod is not expected to launch until December, we already know enough to have some reservations about it.

According to firmware update leaked by Apple, the HomePod is expected to run a version of iOS, just like your iPhone. But unlike your iPhone, it seems Apple’s smart-speaker is not going to support third-party apps at launch. This means you won’t be able to ask the HomePod’s always-listening Siri to request a Lyft, buy movie tickets on Fandango, or order Domino’s pizza.

In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, I talk about why not having app support is a missed opportunity for the HomePod, especially as it’s looking to compete against Google Home and Amazon Echo. It’s especially disappointing because the HomePod will be equipped to run iOS, but not a robust slate of iOS apps.

Not all hope is lost, however: We also discovered that the HomePod will sport 1GB of RAM, which probably means that Apple is future-proofing the smart speaker to be able to run third-party apps and extensions soon enough.

What do you think? Are you going to buy a HomePod when it comes out? Or will you wait until for a future generation to have more third-party support and integrations? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

