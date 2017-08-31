video

iPhone 8: All the rumors we're (almost) certain will come true

You may have heard a thing or two about the iPhone 8, but these are the rumors you should bet on.

iPhone 8: What to expect from Apple’s September event
Speculation about the iPhone 8 has never been more intense. Here are all the rumors you can bet on.
After months and months (and months) of speculation, the iPhone 8 is finally upon us. But don’t believe everything you read. In this week’s episode of The iPhone Show, I highlight only the rumors most likely to come true.

OLED display? Virtual Home button? Facial recognition? Watch the vide above to see which iPhone 8 rumors are the most plausible. And if you want to get the details on everything that’s been speculated about this special iPhone, check out Macworld’s ultimate rumor roundup.

What do you think? Will the iPhone 8 have all these features? Do you think Apple still has a few surprises up its sleeve? Let us know by commenting on Macworld’s Facebook page and Twitter feed.

And don’t forget to catch up on previous episodes of The iPhone Show.

Oscar Raymundo is a staff writer covering iOS and the host of 'The iPhone Show.'

