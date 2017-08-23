video

Apple's new iPhone has old features, iOS 11 tutorials, and the Apple Car lives: Macworld Podcast episode 570

The Macworld staff talks about reported iPhone 8 features, Apple's video tutorials that give a peek as to how new features work in iOS 11, and Apple's attempts to make a self-driving car.

Apple's new iPhone has old features, iOS 11 tutorials, and the Apple Car lives | Macworld Podcast Ep. 570
The upcoming iPhone 8 has new features that aren't really that new. Apple has new video tutorials for iOS 11. And the Apple Car lives, but not as an actual car.

Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah YamshonSusie Ochs, and Adam Patrick Murray talk about these topics and more in the Macworld Podcast, episode 570.

Audio-only version:

Here are relevant links to get more info.

iPhone 8

iOS 11 tutorials

Apple Car

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Facebook page or on Twitter via Periscope.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.

