The 10 Mac games you need to play from August 2017

Can you survive in the cold, dark wilderness with only your wits and whatever you can scavenge from your surroundings? That’s the task put in front of you in The Long Dark, which recently emerged from Steam Early Access in a more finished format. And yet it’s still not quite finished: you’ll get the first two episodes now, encompassing about 15 hours of gameplay, with three more installments still coming.
It’s sort of a post-apocalyptic setting, as the game takes place following a geomagnetic disaster, and you’ll have to fend for yourself by hunting, managing your health, finding supplies, and more. As the game’s description makes clear, “There are no zombies—only you, the cold, and all the threats Mother Nature can muster.”