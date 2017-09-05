The 10 iPhone and iPad games you need to play from August 2017

With loads of new games flooding the App Store each and every week, it’s hard to keep track of fresh releases—and especially tricky to try and find the good ones in the mix. Luckily, we keep close tabs on the latest and greatest iPhone and iPad games, week in and week out, and we’re happy to point out the biggest and brightest debuts from the last month.

August brought us a nice mix of headline debuts, including crafty card game Miracle Merchant, arcade-like experiences Pigeon Wings and Data Wing, and other high-profile releases like Titanfall: Assault and Darkest Dungeon. We have those games and others in the slides ahead, along with quick impressions for each. See if something strikes your fancy!