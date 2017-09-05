The 10 iPhone and iPad games you need to play from August 2017

We’ve got one “Wing” after another, but Data Wing does its own thing on the App Store. It’s a very minimal-looking racing game, essentially, but not in the usual sense of vehicles and speed boosts and such. Here, you’ll control a little digital courier that must whip through a computer system at record speeds, and the how and why are both rather interesting.
First, the how: you’ll control your little arrow much like the ship in arcade classic Asteroids, but you can benefit by riding along walls to boost against their barriers. That’s neat. And secondly, you’re under the control of an A.I. that talks to you (and undermines you), and over time, a compelling story builds. Data Wing: it’s one of a kind and free, too.