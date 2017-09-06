iPhone 8, iPhone Edition, and other products we’re expecting at Apple’s September 12 event: Macworld Podcast episode 572

Apple is hosting an event at its new Steve Jobs Theater on September 12. What will the company reveal? Macworld’s Roman Loyola, Leah Yamshon, Michael Simon, and Dan Masaoka make their predictions in the Macworld Podcast, episode 572.
Here are relevant links to get more info.
September 12 event
- It’s happening: Apple announces September 12 event
- ’iPhone 8’ May Include Option to Activate Siri By Holding the Sleep/Wake Button (MacRumors)
- How Apple Plans to Change the Way You Use the Next iPhone (Bloomberg)
- Major Apple casemakers updating internal SKUs to ‘iPhone 8’, ‘iPhone 8 Plus’ and ‘iPhone Edition’ (9to5 Mac)
- Apple’s Other Big Reveal on Sept. 12 (Bloomberg)
- Inside Apple’s Exercise Lab (Men’s Health)
- Boston Red Sox Used Apple Watches to Steal Signs Against Yankees (New York Times)
- Apple, Amazon Join Race for James Bond Film Rights (The Hollywood Reporter)
